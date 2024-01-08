Hightown Season 3 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Starz’s Hightown Season 3 is scheduled to make its debut on January 26, 2024. As revealed during the confirmation of the third installment, Starz revealed it to be the ultimate finale of the series. So there won’t be a Hightown Season 4, as the latest season will conclude the series as Jackie Quiñones, the National Marine Fisheries Service Agent, is expected to close the case once and for all.

The production on Hightown Season 3 started in May 2022 and wrapped in July. In the second season, the series was shot in Wilmington, North Carolina, but for the third season, the show moved back to Provincetown, Massachusetts, as fans could get more of the peninsular beauty.

Unlike the first two seasons, Season 3 will be boasting seven episodes in total. Follow along with the article to learn more about the show's release schedule.

How many episodes will there be in Hightown Season 3

As stated above, Hightown Season 3 is slated for seven episodes that will run from January 26 to March 8, 2024. Each episode will have a runtime of 54-59 minutes. Rebecca Cutter, the creator of the series, will be providing scripts for the first and the final episode of the third installment. Rachel Morrison, Eagle Eglisson, and more episode directors are expected to return for the final season.

Below is the complete release schedule for Season 3:

Episodes Title Date Episode 1 Good Times January 26, 2024 Episode 2 I Said No, No, No February 2, 2024 Episode 3 Fall Brook February 9, 2024 Episode 4 Jackpot February 16, 2024 Episode 5 29 Days Later February 23, 2024 Episode 6 Chekhov’s Gun March 1, 2024 Episode 7 Big Fish March 8, 2024

Season 3 cast

With no changes to the casting in the third season, Monica Raymund will be returning to play the lead character Jackie Quiñones. Below is the complete list of major and recurring cast members in Season 3, who will be reprising their respective roles in the showdown:

Riley Voelkel as Renee Segna

James Badge Dale as Det. Ray Abruzzo

Amaury Nolasco as Frankie Cuevas Sr.

Atkins Estimond as Osito

Dohn Norwood as Alan Saintille

Imani Lewis as Charmaine Grasa

Mark Boone Junior as Petey

Mike Pniewski as Ed Murphy

Ana Nogueira as Donna

The grand finale will also see the debut of new characters in the series. Here are the new cast members and their characters in Hightown Season 3:

Taja V. Simpson as Janelle

Ellie Barone as Veronica

Michael Drayer as Owen Frawley

Garret Dillahunt as Shane Frawley

Jeanine Serralles as Rachel

Kaya Rosenthal as Sarah

What to expect from Hightown Season 3

Kathryn Busby, the President of the Original Programming for Starz revealed her excitement for the show’s return by revealing subtle details that slightly hinted at what fans could expect from the finale:

“Hightown is such an incredible show, and we could not be happier that it’s been renewed for a third season. We are excited to return to Cape Cod to see our iconic characters battle their past mistakes as well as new foes in the dangerous underworld that lies beneath this idyllic setting.”

Given the statement, it can be expected that the finale will possibly some of the major antagonistic characters to return from the past to create hurdles in Jackie, Ray, and the entire department’s ongoing investigation. The season will also likely explore Frankie’s story intricately.

Where to watch Hightown Season 3

Like Seasons 1 and 2, Hightown Season 3 will be broadcast first on Starz. Fans in the U.S. can also watch the series on the network’s official streaming platform. Other OTT services, including Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Philo, and Sling TV, will also be including the series in their catalogs for fans globally.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Hightown Season 3 as 2024 progresses.