Hightown Season 3: Release date, where to watch, cast, plot, and everything we know so far

The third installment to Starz’s crime drama, Hightown Season 3 is set to release on January 26, 2024. As the series gears up for its highly anticipated new season, the fans who have been eagerly waiting for its return can finally see Jackie Quiñones, a National Marine Fisheries Service Agent once again in action.

In the coming season, Jackie will dive into Cape Cod’s dark underbelly, promising a riveting tale of missing s*x workers, shifting alliances, and deep-rooted corruption.

Fans of Hightown should brace themselves for an intense ride, as Season 3 marks the end of the series. The finale not only promises to unravel gripping mysteries in Cape Cod but serves as the heart-pounding conclusion to the acclaimed show.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for Starz's Hightown. Reader's discretion is advised.

Hightown Season 3 will be the final installment of the series

As witnessed in the gripping finale of Season 2, titled “Fool Me Twice,” the aftermath of Ray’s death had far-reaching consequences. Jackie found herself entangled in the investigation against Frankie, while Renee’s revelations complicated Ray’s quest to reclaim his job.

Osito faced challenges in expanding his operation from behind bars, and Ray uncovered a shocking truth about Renee. Charmain seized the opportunity to escape during transport.

The finale concluded with uncertainties about Jackie’s future, Ray's reinstatement, and the fates of other characters, which created an atmosphere of anticipation for potential resolutions in Hightown Season 3. Since December 26, 2021, when the open-ended finale of the second season aired, fans eagerly awaited updates on the show’s future.

To commemorate the release of the final season, Starz dropped a throwback video titled “Hightown Catch Up Before the Final Season” shedding light on the events so far. The video aims to refresh memories for those who followed the show through its second season, creating anticipation for the upcoming conclusion.

Hightown Season 3 cast

The third season will see the return of most of the major and recurring cast members in the series who will be reprising their respective roles one last time in the third season:

Monica Raymund as Jackie Quiñones

Riley Voelkel as Renee Segna

Atkins Estimond as Osito

Amaury Nolasco as Frankie Cuevas Sr.

Dohn Norwood as Alan Saintille

James Badge Dale as Det. Ray Abruzzo

Imani Lewis as Charmaine Grasa

Mark Boone Junior as Petey

Mike Pniewski as Ed Murphy

Ana Nogueira as Donna

Hightown Season 3 will also see the debut of some new characters who will be playing a pivotal role in the finale:

Taja V. Simpson as Janelle

Ellie Barone as Veronica

Michael Drayer as Owen Frawley

Garret Dillahunt as Shane Frawley

Jeanine Serralles as Rachel

Kaya Rosenthal as Sarah

Hightown plot summary:

Created and executively produced by Rebecca Cutters, Hightown is set in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, a picturesque coastal peninsula, known for its vibrant maritime atmosphere. The series follows Jackie Quiñones, former Massachusetts State Trooper, with sobriety and a murder mystery in the midst of an opioid crisis.

One fateful night, following a party, Jackie stumbles upon a dead body ashore, another victim of the opioid epidemic. The discovery motivates her to abandon the hard-partying lifestyle and embark on a journey to get sober.

Determined to unravel the mystery behind the murder, Jackie clashes with Sergeant Ray Abruzzo, a volatile member of the narcotics unit. As she delves deeper into the investigation, Jackie must navigate the complexities and challenges to uncover the truth.

Where to watch Hightown Season 3

All the latest episodes of Hightown Season 3 will first arrive on Starz, the acclaimed American premium cable and streaming service, which also includes shows like Outlander, Power, American Gods, and, more.

The streaming platform also includes the preceding two seasons of the show. Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Sling TV, Philo, and Apple TV, have also included the series in their diverse catalog.

