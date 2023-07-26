3 things to know about the 2018 Cape Cod shark attacks

The year 2018 saw the infamous Cape Cod shark attacks in Massachusetts, which turned into a walking nightmare for tourists and vacationers. These distressing occurrences not only deeply affected the community, but also served as a somber reminder of past incidents that took place nearly eight decades ago, in 1936.

The events surrounding the 2018 shark attacks in Cape Cod is set to be the subject of After the Bite, scheduled to premiere on HBO on July 26, 2023. This gripping series is directed by Ivy Meeropol and produced by Johnny Fego, Ivy Meeropol, and Xan Parker.

From uncovering the victims' identity to examining the circumstances of the attack and investigating how beachgoers and authorities responded, the upcoming series will explore all aspects of the shark attacks in that area.

Cape Cod shark attacks: 3 startling facts to know about the shocking cases

1) The first Cape Cod shark attack was witnessed in the year 1936

IT Jobs Montana @ITjobsMontana pic.twitter.com/i14fa2DtVq Shark attacks swimmer off Cape Cod beach - The Providence Journal: CNN International Shark attacks swimmer off Cape Cod beach The Providence Journal TRURO, Mass. — A 61-year-old man was flown to a trauma hospital in Boston on Wednesday after becoming the… tw.eet.link/Qg2qtM

The shark attacks that took place in Cape Cod beach in 2018 were truly remarkable due to their infrequency. The tragic incident involving Arthur Medici at Newcomb Hollow Beach marked the fatal shark attack in Massachusetts since 1936. This 82-year gap between deadly attacks highlights how unusual such occurrences are in the region.

Another noteworthy event was the shark attack on William Lytton, which happened a month prior to the Arthur's incident making it the first shark attack in Massachusetts since 2012. Though William miraculously escaped the from the attack, those incidents reignited attention on the presence of sharks and Great Whites in Cape Cod waters.

The exceptional rarity of these attacks spanning decades without any similar incidents has sparked a renewed focus on the presence of sharks in Cape Cod waters. In particular, Great Whites have garnered attention due to their attraction, to the flourishing seal community inhabiting the area.

2) The victims of the Cape Cod shark attacks were engaged in water activities prior to the attacks

In the case of the shark attacks that happened in Cape Cod beach in 2018, the outcomes for the victims varied. One unfortunate incident resulted in the loss of Arthur Medici's life. On the othe­r hand, William Lytton, a 61-year-old man from Scarsdale, New York, miraculously survive­d the encounter with a shark. While enjoying a swim off Long Nook Beach in Truro, he endure­d severe bite­s to his leg and torso. Demonstrating immense­ bravery, William fought back by striking the shark's gills and successfully wre­sted himself from its grip.

He was then airlifte­d to Tufts Medical Center in Boston, he­ underwent crucial surgerie­s and embarked on a remarkable­ journey of recovery. Both victims shared a notice­able similarity that they were­ engaged in water activitie­s near the shore when the attacks took place.

3) The aftereffects of the 2018 Cape Cod shark attacks

Dr.LyndaBarnes @MrsBarnesII

Talk about an undesirable element. During the Summer of 2018, 26-year-old engineering student Arthur Medici was boogie-boarding in the waters off Wellfleet, Mass. — one of the most sought-after addresses on… 2018 Wellfleet shark death subject of new HBO doc, ‘After The Bite’Talk about an undesirable element. During the Summer of 2018, 26-year-old engineering student Arthur Medici was boogie-boarding in the waters off Wellfleet, Mass. — one of the most sought-after addresses on… pic.twitter.com/dop9pAMjOJ

The 2018 Cape Cod shark attacks had repercussions on the local community. The beach was temporarily shut down. The authorities promptly launched an investigation into the incident. They also placed an emphasis on public safety by installing more shark warning signs and organizing educational programs to raise awareness about shark behavior.

The tragic loss of lives triggered an overwhelming wave of sorrow and support for the victims' families. The growing incidents of Cape Cod shark attacks not only created a haunting fear among humans but also strengthened the safety of humans and wildlife prompting a renewed dedication to conservation efforts.

Witness the real-life stories of the victims of the Cape Cod shark attacks in the upcoming documentary, After the Bite on HBO on July 26, 2023.