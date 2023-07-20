After the Bite on HBO: Release date, what to expect, and more

Shark attacks have long been a subject of fascination and fear - something that the upcoming HBO original documentary, After the Bite, plans to capture in its essence. Set to premiere on Max on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 10:00-11:30 p.M. ET/PT the documentary is directed and produced by Award-winning director, Ivy Meeropol.

After the Bite delves into the story of a 2018 shark attack that struck the Cape Cod beach community and the consequences that they left on the ecosystem. The official synopsis on the Rotten Tomatoes website reads,

“A 2018 fatal shark attack on a boogie boarder in the town of Wellfleet, Massachusetts rocked visitors and residents in the idyllic summer community of Cape Cod, forcing them to respond to the encroachment of apex predators. With the numbers of sharks increasing every year, AFTER THE BITE explores the far-reaching repercussions for this beach community when rapid changes in the natural world begin to clash with a cherished way of life.”

The HBO Original was screened at the Nantucket Film Festival on April 26, 2023.

After the Bite - The transformation of a community owing to fundamental ecological changes

Located on the shores of Massachusetts, Cape Cod is renowned for its picturesque landscapes and serene beaches. However, beneath its tranquil surface lies a lurking danger in the form of great white sharks. In recent years, Cape Cod has experienced a notable rise in shark encounters, leading to tragic incidents.

The official poster for After the Bite (Image via HBO)

Unlike Jaws, HBO's After the Bite focuses on expert analysis, first-hand accounts of locals, and raw emotions. The participants in this visual study include

"the lifeguards, conservationists, fishermen, journalists, paramedics, town residents, activists, and scientists who are impacted by the issues and are working to find solutions, including seal scientist Lisa Sette from the Center of Costal Studies"

The show also features notable figures like Dr. Greg Skomal and Meg Winton from the Atlantic White Shark Conservatory, Alec Wilkinson from The New Yorker, and Crocker Snow, an island owner in Nantucket Sound.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservatory, responsible for tagging and tracking sharks off Cape Cod, estimates that around 800 sharks have appeared on the coast between 2015-2018. The trailer mentions an explanation,

"But there's something else going on down there. The waters are warm, so everything's marching north. Human activities have imbalanced the ecosystem."

According to researchers and scientists, the sharks have been invited due to the increasing seal population in and around Cape Cod.

UConn @UConn In the upcoming @HBO documentary "After the Bite," associate research professor in @UConnCAHNR – and UConn photographer extraordinaire – @miltonlevin is featured for his extensive work with grey seals. today.uconn.edu/2023/07/uconn-…

After the Bite showcases Crocker Snow's uninhabited island which records as the largest seal breeding ground in the west of North Atlantic.

"Some of these people are acting like the ocean's their little playground. Nah, it doesn't work that way. Went right in the damn swimming area. Marine balance equation means humans are part of the equation."

The locals of Cape Cod have revealed their frustrations regarding the situation - the oblivious find amusement in the ordeal while the others direct their anger towards the increasing population of the North Atlantic gray seal. As a voiceover mentions in the trailer,

"Because of that Marine Mammal Protection Act, you can't touch 'em, you can't look at 'em. You can't even yell at 'em as you go past 'em."

Striking a collaboration between Reversal Films Production along with Red 50 Inc., After the Bite has been produced by Xan Parker and director Meeropol.