What is After the Bite on HBO Max all about? Details explored 

After the Bite is an upcoming HBO original documentary film. It is all set to arrive exclusively on HBO's streaming platform Max, on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Critically acclaimed filmmaker Ivy Meeropol has served as the director of the brand-new documentary movie.

After the Bite will center around the true story of the threatening new reality of Cape Cod's water body, where great white sharks have begun to parol in order to hunt for seals every summer. Ever since the news of the documentary film was released by HBO's Max, the audience has been quite eager to see how the intriguing true story will unfold.

So, without further delay, let's dive right in to find out all about After the Bite, ahead of its premiere on Max.

The upcoming HBO Max documentary film After the Bite will be 1 hour and 28 minutes long

What to expect from HBO Max's After the Bite?

The air time of the highly anticipated HBO Original documentary is 3:00 am Eastern Time (ET). The official brief synopsis for After the Bite, given by IMDb, reads as follows:

"Local residents and thousands of vacationers flock to Cape Cod every summer begin to grapple with this alarming new reality of sharks while following the science to investigate."

The official brief description provides viewers with clues about what the documentary movie has in store for them and by the looks of it, it is quite clear that it will take the audience on an arresting journey as it will shed light upon the new climatic change in Cape Cod's coastal areas that is enabling white sharks to swim in Cod's swallow water so that they can hunt down seals.

The 1 hour and 28 minutes long film will also put its focus on the unfortunate death of a local young man, Arthur Medici, who was killed by a predator shark at a well-known local beach in the Cape Cod area. It will also delve deep into the fast-changing lives of the coastal communities that are confronting massive changes in the marine environment on a daily basis.

The unanticipated rise in the number of seals in the Cape Cod area, as a result of federal safeguards, is the cause of the increase in great white predators prowling around and eating seals. This has led to a number of perilous interactions between people and sharks, including the 2018 Arthur Medici incident.

The director of After the Bite, Ivy Meeropol, has first-hand experience of this atmospheric change in Cape Cod. As reported by Boston Herald, the director opened up about her own experience and what inspired her to make this documentary during an interview. She said,

"Then when Arthur Medici died, you felt a shift in how some people were viewing the situation,...It wasn’t interesting or exciting for people. It was now terrifying....Then I heard sharks were being spotted in the bay, and that was really chilling,...Now I get really nervous if I see anyone swimming out there. It has changed so much....It’s about the community and the people living there who are reacting to the massive changes in the environment,"

The director of the HBO Max documentary film further continued:

"I want to protect the wildlife, but also in making this film, I gained a lot of empathy for people who have been living at the Cape for generations and who are really concerned about what this means for them and their families,...If we all could just look at the bigger picture of things and get out of our own way, we can find ways to coexist with the wildlife,"

Don't forget to watch After the Bite, which will air on Max on July 26, 2023.