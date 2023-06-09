Swiping America on HBO Max: Release date, cast, and more

Among a myriad of interesting content, HBO Max is all set to bring forward an offbeat dating show, Swiping America, which will give four singles from New York City the chance to travel around the country and find their perfect 'right swipe.' The concept behind the documentary, or 'romantic documentary,' as the creators have termed it, is to find matches beyond the small localities that each of the participants reside in.

Swiping America will premiere on HBO Max on June 15, 2023, at 3:00 AM EST, following the typical time slot of new releases. This show will feature four interesting singles, Ashleigh Warren, Reagan Baker, Kesun Lee, and Kris Kelkar.

The show will focus on eight cities, namely Asheville, (North Carolina), New Orleans (Louisiana), Miami (Florida), Austin (Texas), Santa Fe (New Mexico), Boulder Colorado), Seattle (Washington), and Honolulu (Hawaii).

Each episode will reportedly find the group in a different city trying to catch their romantic match. There will be a total of six episodes in the docu-series, with the first two premiering on June 15.

Swiping America synopsis: The journey to find love

On the surface, Swiping America sounds like any other reality TV dating program, which aims to pair up couples, often in unique ways. But the format of this show is slightly different, as explained by creators and executive producers Johnnie Ingram and Stephen Warren.

They explained the concept in an interview with Cosmopolitan, revealing:

"We love romantic comedies, and that combined with our work in the unscripted space, we set out to create a true-to-life romantic documentary...aka ROM DOC."

It continues,

"What makes this dating show unique is instead of going from zero to marriage, we focused on the initial stages of love and human connection mixed with real singles that are frustrated with swiping in their city, but still optimistic that their person is out there,...Sometimes you have to outsource love to a different city!"

Moreover, Max revealed a brief synopsis of the show, which gives a gist of what the creators are trying to achieve with this one.

It reads:

"[The show] follows the journey of a diverse group of singles from New York City as they use a dating app to reflect on their personal experiences with sex, relationships, love, and connection."

The most interesting part of Swiping America may be the diverse cast, which should elevate the drama experienced during the tour of the eight cities.

Meet the four cast members of Swiping America

The four cast members of Swiping America are Ashleigh Warren, Reagan Baker, Kesun Lee, and Kris Kelkar.

Ashleigh is a Social Media Strategist for Influencers & Creators. According to Cosmopolitan, Ashleigh described their goal on the show:

"I knew I really wanted to be a part of this and that I had forged connections with lifelong friends and mentors, and I could trust them to share my story if they selected me."

Reagan Baker is a Hair & beauty expert writer. She came to the show because she was offered the chance during the end of the lockdown. It will be her first time trying out something like this.

Kesun Lee works in Real estate and loves to travel. This made it the perfect destination for them.

The final contestant, Krishnanand Kelkar, is a Data Scientist, who came to the show because it was his YOLO moment.

Catch them and all their action in Swiping America on Max.

