Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed on HBO - Release date, air time, trailer, and more

Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed is a brand new documentary film that will depict the intense process behind the creation of the album Reunions by songwriter and singer Jason Isbell, along with his band The 400 Unit. The documentary movie makes its debut exclusively on HBO and its streaming platform HBO Max on Friday, April 7, 2023, at 8 pm Eastern Time (ET).

Sam Jones has served as the director of Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed. The long list of executive producers for the new documentary includes Nancy Abraham, Geoff Chow, Marc Cimino, Jay Duplass, Mark Duplass, Mel Eslyn, Jody Gerson, Shuli Harel, Lisa Heller, Noah Malale, Tina Nguyen, and Bill Simmons.

Since the official trailer for the new HBO documentary movie was released, it has been getting quite a lot of attention from music enthusiasts and fans of the singer as they have been quite curious to witness how the entire documentary will unfold.

Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed is the latest addition to HBO's MusicBoxHBO series

Take a closer look at the Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed trailer

As mentioned earlier, the newest documentary film in HBO's MusicBox series, presented by HBO Documentary Films, arrives on Friday, April 7, 2023, at 8 pm ET, exclusively on HBO and HBO Max. The documentary will provide the audience with an intimate look into renowned singer-songwriter Jason Isbell's life, passion, perseverance, and love.

The official trailer gives viewers intriguing glimpses of what to expect from the new documentary. By the looks of it, it is quite clear that the documentary movie will uncover Isbell's deeply personal ways of making and producing music. In the documentary, he will be seen speaking openly and quite candidly about the obstacles and serious issues brought about after he collaborated closely with his beloved wife, Amanda Shires, who is also a highly prolific songwriter, singer, and fiddle player.

The film will showcase how the married couple wrote and recorded music, and then went on to perform together. The documentary will also display how it becomes quite evident that they are intricately and artistically connected, and how that bond between the two both elevates and complicates their married lives.

The official synopsis for the HBO documentary, Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed, given by the network, reads as follows:

“In his own words, renowned singer and songwriter Jason Isbell takes us on an unexpected journey through his musical evolution and creative process as he goes into the studio to record his new album “Reunions” with his band The 400 Unit. With striking candor and honesty, Isbell lays bare his difficult childhood, his struggles with addiction and relationships, and funneling all his pain and private battles into his music.”

The synopsis further states:

“When the COVID-19 pandemic arrives and forces him and his family into lockdown, Isbell must confront the self-doubt and fears that isolation brings to a recovering addict and artist, even as the album releases to rave reviews.”

The documentary will showcase never-before-seen interviews with Jason Isbell and his wife, Amanda Shires. Director Sam Jones has also served as the documentary's producer, while it has been co-produced by Davin Michaels and Will Dowsett.

Don't forget to watch Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed, which debuts on April 7, 2023, at 8 pm ET on HBO and HBO Max.

Poll : 0 votes