All That Breathes documentary on HBO: Release date, air time, what to expect, and more details revealed

Shaunak Sen's documentary, All That Breathes, is all set to premiere on HBO on February 7, 2023. The Indian filmmaker's take on rescuing injured black kites in India's capital city of New Delhi has caught the eye of veteran filmmakers across the world and will now get a well-deserved release on HBO. The documentary has already been nominated for an Oscar this year.

All That Breathes received an extended trailer a while back that focused on everything that the documentary plans to aim for. The beautifully edited trailer reveals the entire plot of the documentary, which focuses on two brothers who dedicated their lives to saving kites, while also focusing on the challenges, beauty, and bonds that all living things share. With brilliant reviews of the documentary all across the globe, this is one of the most-anticipated documentary titles of recent times.

, the Oscar-nominated film from Shaunak Sen, premieres February 7 on @HBOMax. One shouldn't differentiate between all that breathes.

All That Breathes trailer: One shouldn't differentiate between things that breathe

If there is one word to describe the visual marvel of All That Breathes, as is evident from the trailer, it's "breathtaking." Shaunak Sen's documentary seems to have every frame curated to perfection in its exploration of living beings and their bonds. Through the offbeat topic of kites, the documentary aims to comment on the much larger picture of humanity.

HBO's official website describes the documentary as:

"All That Breathes, directed by Shaunak Sen follows two brothers who run a bird hospital dedicated to rescuing injured black kites, a staple in the skies of New Delhi, India. In one of the world’s most populated cities, where cows, rats, monkeys, frogs, and hogs jostle cheek-by-jowl with people, the “Kite Brothers” care for thousands of these mesmerizing creatures that drop daily from New Delhi’s smog-choked skies."

It further continues:

"As environmental toxicity and civil unrest escalate, the relationship between this family and the neglected kites forms a poetic chronicle of the city’s collapsing ecology and deepening social fault lines."

Set in Delhi, All That Breathes will also likely address one of the most recurring issues on the minds of environmentalists in recent times—the ecological collapse of Delhi. Dominated by pollution, water scarcity, and unexplainable negligence over many years, Delhi has become one of the most-discussed topics in recent years, with many claiming that it is too late for India's capital to resurge from this downfall.

NonviolenceNY @NonviolenceNY Filmmaker Shaunak Sen shares a look at the process behind making his Oscar-nominated documentary "All That Breathes," which follows two brothers who rescue black kite birds suffering from air pollution in New Delhi. https://t.co/eMB6OVltvM - democracynow Filmmaker Shaunak Sen shares a look at the process behind making his Oscar-nominated documentary "All That Breathes," which follows two brothers who rescue black kite birds suffering from air pollution in New Delhi. https://t.co/eMB6OVltvM - democracynow

Shaunak Sen's documentary was created in association with HBO Documentary Films, Submarine Deluxe, and Sideshow Release.

The internationally acclaimed film originally premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival on January 22, 2022. There, it won the Grand Jury Prize in the World Cinema Documentary Competition. It was also later selected for screening at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival in the special screening section, where it won the Golden Eye award. After this success, the film was also nominated for Oscars.

The film follows Nadeem Shehzad and Mohammad Saud, the two brothers who run a bird clinic in Wazirabad, Delhi, where they have cured over 20,000 raptors over the last 20 years. Speaking about his decision to film the brothers, Shaunak Sen said:

"I am drawn by the subject of the interconnectedness of an ecosystem — one that humans are a part of, not apart from. How man, animals share space and become part of the whole. It is a valuable story."

All That Breathes airs on HBO on February 7, at 9 pm EST.

