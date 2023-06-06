"Dude is an absolute prick": Cape Cod Trader Ed's John Shea racist video sparks outrage online

A shocking video of John Shea, the owner of a popular restaurant on Cape Cod called Trader Ed's, is making rounds on social media. The incident took place sometime last week in Barnstable, Massachusetts, and Shea can be seen using a racial slur on another man in the video. Authorities said that the man in the video with John Shea is called Millyan Phillips. He claimed that he saw John drinking and driving and called the police to inform them about the same.

Phillips said that this infuriated Shea and apart from calling him a racial slur, the latter even harassed the former. Millyan told police that while Shea was harassing him, he also told Millyan that he didn't "belong here" and even threatened to shoot him with a shotgun.

John Shea is also heard saying:

Do you f*king know who I am? Get the f*ck out of my town. Get the f*ck out of my town! You use my name again, you'll end up in a grave. You use my name again, you'll end up in a grave."

Shea, who is the owner of a popular restaurant named Trader Ed's, was also heard using the N-word while talking to Phillips. While the latter retaliates against the usage of the word, John can be heard saying that he used the N-word because Phillips acted "like one."

Phillips also accused Shea of physically assaulting him as he claimed that John had stepped on his foot. The incident, which was caught on camera has garnered a lot of attention on social media with netizens calling Shea out for his behavior and one person even saying that he was an "absolute prick."

Social media users slam Cape Cod Trader Ed's John Shea as video of him using a racial slur goes viral

A video featuring Cape Cod Trader Ed's owner, John Shea, has gone viral on social media, causing widespread outrage and condemnation. The video sees Shea hurl a racial slur at another man during an argument that started after the latter informed police that Shea was driving drunk.

As the video continues to circulate online, social media users are expressing their outrage on the platforms and are labeling Shea's actions as unacceptable. Some called him a racist and dug online to find similar reviews about his popular bar and restaurant in Cape Cod.

While several people shared news channels' videos on Twitter, another user uploaded the same on Reddit.

John Shea was yet to respond to any of the allegations at the time of writing this article. However, Shea has hired an attorney to take care of the matter while the Barnstable Police Department investigates the issue.

