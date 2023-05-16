Why was Charlie Baker's son arrested? All about his kids in wake of drunken driving fiasco

Governor Charlie Baker's son Andrew Baker was recently arrested on charges of drunk driving. The arrest took place on May 13, 2023, after cops received a report of Andrew driving without control on Route 25, and was stopped in the middle of the road. Dave Procopio, a spokesperson for the police department, shared a statement about the incident. He said that while the trooper was talking to the operator, there were certain signs hinting that Baker might be intoxicated.

Baker could not pass the sobriety test and although he has been released on a $40 bail, he is supposed to be presented later at the court. According to the police officers, Baker was found to be drunk after the results of the tests came out. They also analyzed the statement given by the driver and the words of the trooper.

Charlie Baker is a father of three children with Lauren Cardy Schadt

Charlie is a father of three children

Charlie Baker is a businessman and politician who has three kids from his marriage to Lauren Schadt, the former Lady of Massachusetts. Charlie and Lauren have also been the parents of three children – A.J. Baker, Caroline Baker, and Charlie Baker.

Lauren has worked with Charlie over the years for changing the lives of the children in Massachusetts. She has done so by putting more importance on the children served by the Department of Children and Families.

Caroline Baker

Caroline Baker is Charlie and Lauren's youngest daughter.

She works at Bizlove as a content strategist since November 2022. Caroline has ten months of experience in Strategic Accounting and previously worked as a Business Development Associate at Stat. She was also a server at Left Field Tavern and a lifeguard at the YMCA of Greater Boston.

Caroline has been an intern for different organizations and she even appeared with her father in a TV commercial. The duo had a conversation on Charlie Baker's bipartisan plan to control spending, reduce taxes and reform welfare.

A.J. Baker

A.J. Baker finished his graduation from Swampscott High School in 2012 and was a New England Patriots intern in Foxborough, Norfolk County, Massachusetts the same year. He then joined Union College and was a wide receiver for the football team of the school.

A.J. acquired his bachelor's degree in political science and government alongside a minor in sociology in 2016. He was a performance associate and performance marketing manager at WHOOP and was previously a business development employee of Allen & Gerritsen from 2014 to 2015.

Andrew Baker

Compared to his siblings, Andrew Baker seems to have preferred keeping his life away from the spotlight. Detailed information on his current profession and personal life remains unknown.

In brief, about Charlie Baker's political career

Also known as Charles Duane Baker Jr., he joined as the president of the National Collegiate Athletic Association in March 2023. He was also the governor of Massachusetts and the CEO of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care.

Charlie was also the CEO of Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates and a selectman of Swampscott. He ran for governor in 2014 and his name was included in the list of the most popular governors of the nation.

As mentioned earlier, after he failed the sobriety test, Charlie Baker's son, Andrew is supposed to be presented in court at a later date. He was released on a $40 bail.

