What did Jamie Komoroski do? Charges explored as newlywed killed by a suspected drunk driver

Charleston County authorities announced on Monday, May 1, 2023, that Jamie Komoroski allegedly killed a newlywed bride in what is suspected to be a drunk driving accident. The 25-year-old was driving over twice the speed limit on South Carolina Beach Road when she struck a golf cart, killing 34-year-old Samantha Miller. Jamie has been charged with reckless vehicular homicide and three counts of driving under the influence causing death.

As of Monday, Jamie Komoroski was being held in the Charleston County jail for the charges. Chron reported that records show did not show whether she had legal representation.

If convicted, Jamie Komoroski could face upto 25 years in prison

According to the Post and Courier, the accident took place on April 28, 2023, when Jamie Komoroski was reportedly driving drunk in a rental car. At around 10 pm, she reportedly slammed her car into the back of a golf cart with four occupants on Folly Beach, South Carolina. Authorities said that while Komoroski attempted to hit the brakes, she failed to do so in time.

Fox reported that the golf cart had 34-year-old Samantha Miller of Charlotte, North Carolina, and her groom, Aric Hutchinson. The couple had reportedly only married a few hours earlier, and while Miller died, Hutchinson was left with a brain injury and several broken bones.

Two other occupants, Benjamin and Brogan Garrett, were also injured in the incident. Folly Beach Public Safety Department Director Andrew Gilreath added that the golf cart had lights and was safe to drive at night. He said that the occupants were harmed despite following all regulations.

After the incident, Aric Hutchinson's mother started a GoFundMe page to raise money for his medical treatment. As of Tuesday, May 2, the GoFundMe Page has raised $381,264 of a $100,000 goal.

On the page, she summed up the incident saying that her son-in-law Benjamin Garrett and grandson Brogan were escorting the couple from the reception in a golf cart. They were hit from behind by a drunk driver who was traveling 65 mph in a 25 mph zone. She said that the golf cart was thrown nearly 100 yards before it rolled multiple times.

She added that she was given Aric's wedding ring in a plastic bag at the hospital, just five hours after Sam put it on her finger and they read each other their vows. She noted that Aric had lost the love of his life.

According to the National Drunk Driving Statistics map, victim Samantha Miller is one of 285 drunk driving fatalities that the state of South Carolina sees in a year. The case against Jamie Komoroski is currently ongoing. According to the South Carolina government site, she could face up to 25 years in prison. As mentioned earlier, she has been charged with reckless vehicular homicide and three counts of driving under the influence causing death.

