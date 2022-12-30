WATCH: Viral video shows alleged drunk driver cruising through a frozen canal in Indianapolis

On Christmas night, an alleged drunk driver in Indianapolis was caught on camera driving through the frozen waters of a canal. The video uploaded to YouTube has since gone viral after the car plunged through icy water before the driver was rescued by a passerby in Indianapolis.

In the video that only captured part of the incident, the person can be heard speaking behind the camera as he captures his friend skating through the ice before he sees a car cruising onto the canal near the Colts Playspace in Indianapolis. Shortly after spotting the vehicle, the guy holding the camera cautions his friends to move aside while the car glides through the icy terrain.

The one documenting the video and his friends, seemingly in awe of the scene unfolding before them, continue to capture the car moving away from the canal.

Indianapolis driver in the viral video arrested for drunk driving

Fifty Shades of Whey @davenewworld_2 A drunk driver in Indianapolis finds themself driving down a frozen canal 🤦🏽‍♂️ A drunk driver in Indianapolis finds themself driving down a frozen canal 🤦🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/6oopSnjmC6

As per Fox 59, the driver of the car, identified as 33-year-old Biankia Gleason, who drove across the icy canal in downtown Indianapolis, was arrested for drunk driving after the vehicle almost sank into the icy water. Gleason was rescued from the frozen waters by good Samaritans in the area.

Gleason told first responders that she was misdirected by the GPS system that led her through the frozen canal. As per authorities, Gleason's car backed up to the open water when she tried to turn around after hitting a dead end on the canal.

While the people behind the video were seemingly impressed by the driver's ability to drive through the frigid conditions, officials didn't seem to echo their reverence when arresting the driver after she was checked by first responders.

mase windu @Mason_Brauchla Person just crashed their car into the water on the Indianapolis canal. Drove all the way to the north end of the canal on the ice, looped back and drove into open water Person just crashed their car into the water on the Indianapolis canal. Drove all the way to the north end of the canal on the ice, looped back and drove into open water https://t.co/YKWjzrqbDI

The incident comes in the wake of Indianapolis bracing for a “historic” winter storm that has plagued the nation, killing over sixty people.

On Sunday, December 25, George Musser, 20, was found dead in Baytown Township after he was last spotted at Brian's Bar in downtown Stillwater, near the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, a day earlier. Officials in Washington County said that the 20-year-old university student found dead on Christmas night most likely died from exposure to cold.

On Wednesday, December 21, the National Weather Service cautioned that the temperature could hit well below minus twenty.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said:

“Temperatures will remain safe until late Thursday. Frankly, at that point, they will fall off a cliff, so if you still need to shop for gifts or if you need to shop for groceries, take care of it as soon as possible and certainly no later than tomorrow evening."

He continued:

"When you must travel make sure you have enough gas to get to where you are going, dress appropriately, and cover up all skin whenever you are outdoors.”

Winter storms battering the United States have led to the cancelation of thousands of flights, leaving thousands of passengers stranded at the airport.

