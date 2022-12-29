George Musser GoFundMe raises over $50000 following the tragic death of a university student

A GoFundMe page for George Musser has raised over $50,000 after the college student was found dead following his disappearance from a Minnesota bar on Christmas Eve.

On Sunday, December 25, George Musser, 20, was found dead in Baytown Township after he was last spotted at Brian's Bar in downtown Stillwater, near the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, past midnight on Saturday.

In the wake of Mussner’s tragic death, Heidi Kram, the cousin of the deceased student, set up the crowdfunding page with a goal to raise $100,000 to help cover the funeral expenses and any additional expenses incurred while the family mourns the loss of their beloved son. The page read:

“We know George has entered heaven and God and all of his family in heaven will take care of him until we can see him again. We are raising money to help his family with his funeral expenses and to help them through financially as they grieve the loss of an amazing son and brother.”

Details on the death of university student George Musser

George Musser, who attended the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, was found dead around 7 pm in Baytown Township after family, friends, and volunteers searched for the student, who was last seen at a bar in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area early Saturday morning at around 2:10 am.

Following Musser's disappearance, police urged the locals to help find the student, who they worried might succumb to frigid weather conditions after many locations were impacted by a cold front from the arctic air. People were asked to search their homes, including garages and security cameras, before the missing student was found dead miles away from the bar.

Police are yet to reveal the cause of death after Musser's keys and wallet were found near the bar where he disappeared on Saturday. The police said:

“George's family has been notified. There is no other information at this time as this case is still under investigation.”

As per CBS, on Monday, December 26, friends and family gathered for a candlelight vigil to mourn the loss. Kent Musser, the deceased student’s devastated father, said:

"George, we love you. We all love you and we miss you so, so much."

Musser's aunt, Anne Weber, who also spoke during the vigil, said that the family was at a loss for words to describe the blow dealt by the tragic death of her beloved nephew.

"Whenever he would come into a family gathering, he comes up and gives everybody a hug and tells them that he loves them. He would do the same thing when he left. That's one of the things we've been talking about: if we could all just be more like George."

Heidi Kram, who set up her cousin George Musser's crowdfunding page, thanked the donors for their contributions, which have helped raise more than half the amount sought by the family to cover the expenses.

