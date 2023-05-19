How much is NFL RedZone on Sling TV? All you need to know ahead of the 2023 season

NFL RedZone on Sling TV costs $11 per month on top of the cost of the Sling Blue subscription.

This additional monthly price is not just for NFL RedZone but several extra sports channels, making the exact cost of RedZone a little cheaper. Those wanting to add RedZone to their Sling TV subscription will need to pay $11 more each month and ensure they are signed up to the Sling Blue plan.

Why stream NFL RedZone on Sling TV?

Streaming NFL RedZone on Sling TV is a brilliant move. Sling TV remains affordable for those looking to stream live TV channels over the internet, considering the main plans are much cheaper than the base plans from FuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

While Sling TV’s lower price does often result in a compromise on the channel selection, that’s not the case with NFL RedZone. Sling TV subscribers do have to pay more for RedZone, but that also tends to be the case with the other live TV streaming services as well.

Sling TV offers two main plans, Sling Blue and Sling Orange. NFL RedZone can be added to an existing Sling Blue plan through the Sports Extra add-on, which looks to bring together premium sports content.

RedZone is only available to those signed up for the Sling Blue package, which includes NFL Network. For those on the Sling Orange plan, there currently needs to be a way to add RedZone to their live TV package.

Sling's Sports Extra add-on costs $11 per month and adds 12 extra channels to the Sling Blue plan, including NFL RedZone.

NFL Prime-Time Games: Thursday Night Football Schedule 2023

In preparation for the 2023 NFL season, here's the TNF schedule for the year:

Week 1: Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs, September 7 | NBC*

Week 2: Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles, September 14

Week 3: New York Giants vs. San Francisco 49ers, September 21

Week 4: Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers, September 28

Week 5: Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders, October 5

Week 6: Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs, October 12

Week 7: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New Orleans Saints, October 19

Week 8: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Buffalo Bills, October 26

Week 9: Tennessee Titans vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, November 2

Week 10: Carolina Panthers vs. Chicago Bears, November 9

Week 11: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens, November 16

Week 12: San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks, November 23**

Week 13: Seattle Seahawks vs. Dallas Cowboys, November 30

Week 14: New England Patriots vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, December 7

Week 15: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders, December 14

Week 16: New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Rams, December 21

Week 17: New York Jets at Cleveland Browns, December 28

*Broadcast on NBC as Sunday Night Football

**Thanksgiving Day game on NBC

