"NFL DeadZone" - NFL fans critical of league's new subscription based streaming service

The way we watch the NFL comes in many forms and the league is adding another method this season. It was announced that NFL+, a subscription-based streaming service for fans to watch games. Fans took to Reddit to share their thoughts on the change.

Some fans aren't loving the new service whatsoever, going as far as naming it DeadZone in lieu of RedZone:

Some fans would even prefer a new addition called the Yellow Zone Channel where we'd see all of the penalties in each game:

Other fans contend that the only way they'd be able to watch games is via their phone:

With NFL+, fans can take the game wherever they go. The app provides access to live out-of-market league preseason games on all devices. It also provides live local and primetime regular and postseason games on mobile devices. NFL+ features live local and national audio for every game, NFL Network shows on-demand, NFL Films archives and more.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said that the app marks an important day in the history of the league, saying:

"Today marks an important day in the history of the National Football League with the launch of NFL+. The passionate and dedicated football fans are the lifeblood of the NFL, and being able to reach and interact with them across multiple platforms is incredibly important to us."

Goodell concluded his point by saying that the app will further the growth of their connection with fans and supply them with live games:

"We look forward to continuing to grow NFL+ and deepening our relationship with fans across all ages and demographics, providing them access to a tremendous amount of NFL content, including the most valuable content in the media industry: live NFL games."

NFL RedZone: A way to watch the league's slate of games

NFL RedZone from NFL Network

The channel is offered by NFL Network and hosted by Scott Hanson. It supplies fans with live look-ins at football games in which teams are within their opponent’s 20-yard line or about to reach the end zone.

It also provides highlights and statistics that's driven towards fantasy owners while showing up to eight different live games simultaneously.

Furthermore, it's completely commercial-free. RedZone runs from kickoff at one o'clock Sunday afternoon to eight o'clock eastern time Sunday night, or when the final game finishes in the event of overtime.

