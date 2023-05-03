Does Xfinity have NFL RedZone? How much is NFL RedZone on Xfinity

Xfinity has acquired the rights for the NFL RedZone, and the network will continue services like it never stopped broadcasting.

John Ourand of Sports Business Journal announced that the NFL Network returned to the Xfinity network as of May 1, 2023.

Xfinity subscribers were perturbed to learn Monday that the NFL Network had gone dark across their platforms. Xfinity later confirmed that its programming agreement with NFL Network had expired and that RedZone would only be available to subscribers if the season began on May 1, 2023. According to John Ourand, the new agreement ensures that the RedZone will remain open to Xfinity subscribers this fall.

Ourand reported that NFL head Roger Goodell and Comcast CEO Brian Roberts spoke on the phone recently about working out a deal to keep the league's networks available to Xfinity users. Reports state that the "main disagreement" between the sides was about price.

Ourand had suggested at the time that Comcast Network could hold out through the coming months regarding negotiations because the 2023 Draft concluded before NFL Network went AWOL. However, the league is targeting May 11, 2023, for its scheduled release that guarantees hours of live and fresh content on the network.

How much is NFL RedZone on Xfinity?

NFL RedZone on Xfinity is available for under $10 monthly. To access RedZone, you will need to upgrade your Xfinity TV service (must have Digital Starter or Preferred service tier or above, and in some areas, Xfinity X1 service is also required) to include the Entertainment Package and More Sports with RedZone.

However, if you have the X1 service, you can use your Xfinity Voice Remote and say, "Upgrade to NFL RedZone," which takes you to the Manage Channels app to add NFL RedZone to your subscription. You can also say, "I Want NFL RedZone" or "More Sports & Entertainment."

2023 NFL MVP Odds

With premium NFL action returning to Xfinity, here is a look at the five frontrunners for the regular-season league MVP Award.

Patrick Mahomes - +650 Joe Burrow - +700 Josh Allen - +750 Justin Herbert - +1000 Jalen Hurts - +1000

As you would expect, reigning league and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes is the favorite to go back-to-back. If he does snag the 2023 MVP Award, that would be his third regular-season MVP, tying him with Tom Brady, arguably the greatest quarterback ever to play the sport.

Mahomes will compete with Joey Cool, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, and elite dual-threat Jalen Hurts. However, with the system he has in Kansas City, it is Mahomes' award to lose.

