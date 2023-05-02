Did Xfinity drop NFL network? Comcast makes huge announcement ahead of 2023 NFL season

Yes, Xfinity has dropped the NFL Network ahead of the 2023 season. On Monday, Comcast cable customers lost access to NFL Network, as the company pulled the channel after its carriage agreement expired.

This is an unfortunate development, as the Network's top-notch programming, including the renowned morning show "Good Morning Football," would be unavailable to Xfinity users.

How can I watch NFL Network?

With their contract expiration with Comcast, your best alternative to watching the Network is via streaming. You can watch the Network through the following ways:

#1 FuboTV

NFL Network is available on all three of FuboTV’s regular packages aside from the Latino plan. To watch the Network on FuboTV, you can sign up online for the Pro, Elite or Ultimate plan.

FuboTV covers a wide range of sporting activities, including NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL, NASCAR, golf, tennis, boxing and MMA.

You can savor FuboTV at the following price ranges:

Plan Cost Per Month

Pro $69.99

Elite $79.99

Ultimate $99.99

Latino $33

#2 Hulu + Live TV

All Hulu + Live TV subscription plans include the NFL Network, so you won't miss any action if you have this popular streaming service.

Hulu + Live TV gives sports fans access to baseball, cycling, football, wrestling, basketball, golf, hockey, racing, tennis and soccer. It includes access to top-notch events like the NFL, MLB, and NBA, UFC pay-per-view fights, Tour de France and more.

You can enjoy the goods and sports on Hulu + Live TV at the following prices:

Plan Cost Per Month

Hulu + Live TV $69.99

Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV $75.99

#3 YouTube TV

The YouTube TV Base Plan includes access to many sport-based channels and the Network.

YouTube TV offers access to over 100 channels, including major national and local networks like ABC, CBS, Fox, ESPN, CNN, Comedy Central, Food Network and Nickelodeon.

Subscribing to YouTube Plus would cost you the following:

Plan Cost Per Month

Base Plan $64.99

Spanish Plan $34.99

#4 Sling TV

Sling TV gives access to the Network via its Orange, Blue and Orange & Blue plans.

Sling TV is a more affordable alternative to many other streaming services, with three plans (Orange, Blue, and Orange & Blue) priced between $40 and $55.

Here's the price list:

Plan Cost Per Month

Orange $40

Blue $40

Orange & Blue $55

