Who is Kimmi Chex? Meet NFL Network reporter spitting facts on Lamar Jackson

NFL media personality Kimberly Chexnayder, professionally known as Kimmi Chex, demands that Lamar Jackson get the respect he deserves.

She recently had an impassioned speech on the NFL television show, "Good Morning Football", insisting that NFL teams show Lamar Jackson his respect.

"I think the fact that not a single organization can at least say, 'Hey, you know what? Lamar Jackson is a once-in-a-lifetime type of quarterback. ... but we are focused on the guys in our building right now."

Her fellow on-air personalities supported her as she led calls for the 2019 unanimous MVP to get the plaudits he deserves.

Who is Kimmi Chex?

Kimmi Chex is a regular on-air personality for NFL Media. She can be seen across numerous NFL platforms as a contributor and host for various TV shows, typically focusing on Fantasy Football and entertainment coverage of NFL events like the Pro Bowl, Super Bowl and the NFL Draft.

She joined the NFL in 2018 as a participant in the League's Junior Rotational Program as a rotational business analyst. While in the programme, Kimmi Chex worked across the New York and Los Angeles offices in the following departments: International Media & Business Development, Fan Centric Database Marketing, Event Revenue & Strategy, and most recently, the Digital Media Group.

Kimmi Chex has always dreamed of covering relevant topics in her chosen field. She graduated with Honors from the University of Iowa with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism & Mass Communication and a Certificate in Critical Cultural Competence in 2018. She has been in the media business since then.

What's the latest on Lamar Jackson?

Lamar Jackson has replaced Aaron Rodgers as the most talked-about quarterback in the NFL. Jackson has been in the news all off-season, as he and the Baltimore Ravens are seemingly in the middle of a bitter separation. The issue is that, unlike Rodgers, Jackson apparently lacks the suitors his talents deserve.

On Wednesday, news came out that the Indianapolis Colts admire him but instead use their fourth overall pick in the 2023 draft to select a younger franchise QB. Colts' owner, Jim Irsay, said:

"Our belief, and my belief, has been you build with the draft; the draft is your pipeline for our team's success or failure. That is where it's at."

First-year Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen reiterated his boss' stance that the draft is the top team-building tool:

"We are focused on the draft, and I am focused on the guys in the building right now."

Lamar Jackson may be stuck in Baltimore for a little longer.

