Nora Aunor net worth: Fortune explored as Philippine cinema icon dies aged 71

Actress Nora Aunor died on April 16, 2025, at the age of 71. The cause of death is yet to be made official, and the news was confirmed by her children through multiple social media posts.

Also known as a singer and film producer, she contributed significantly to the popularity of Philippine cinema and the entertainment industry as she was a part of many projects like Taklub and Hustisya. In addition, Aunor won various awards for her performances, including National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts in 2022. Her fortune was estimated to be almost $20 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Nora Aunor’s daughter, Lotlot de Leon, paid tribute to her mother through Instagram with a photo, recalling how she left an impact on different generations through her work over the years. The caption of the post mentioned that the funeral details shall be disclosed soon, and continued:

“She was a star not only on screen, but in the hearts of many – and stars like hers never stop shining.”

This was followed by another post, where Lotlot confirmed a few important dates for the general public, including the public viewing and mass, which is scheduled at The Chapels and Crematory at Heritage Park from April 17 to 22.

Tributes continued to pour in on social media, with actress Anna Marie Gutierrez sharing a video on Facebook.

She wrote that Nora Aunor’s life was full of multiple achievements and memories in the world of entertainment and outside of it. Anna also wrote that she met Nora when she was active in movies and that the latter would be remembered for her kindness and respect for others.

Nora Aunor’s net worth: Films, TV shows, and more

The Iriga, Camarines Sur native, accumulated a huge fanbase over the years for her commendable skills on screen. Her successful career was also her main source of income, and before her entry into films and TV shows, she became popular for endorsing brands like Dial soap, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

The outlet also stated that Nora Aunor faced financial issues during her childhood, following which she started selling water at a train station. Notably, she was only five years old at the time.

According to Rappler magazine, Nora was inspired by popular faces like Amalia Fuentes and Susan Roces before she made her acting debut. Nora addressed the struggles she had to face before becoming a popular face when she spoke to the magazine in 2012 and said:

“A severe crisis can make or unmake you. Even as I was going through [those] trials, I sought strength from my fans. When I saw them, I found strength because their trust was still there. It is no joke to lose friends as you lose money, but somehow my fans had stayed with me through my worst time.”

Although Nora Aunor was well known for her acting, she was also an established singer, which helped her enter the industry. She had 25 albums in her credits, including Among My Favorites, The Golden Voice, Portrait, The Song of My Life, Blue Hawaii, Mga Awiting Pilipino, and more.

Nora was often linked with fellow actor and singer Tirso Cruz III, with whom she collaborated on various projects such as Dream Come True, In Love, and Mahal. She even released a live album, Handog ni Guy Live.

Nora Aunor slowly expanded her career to films and TV shows from the ‘60s, portraying prominent roles on the big screen. She was a part of the stage for some time, appearing in plays such as Trojan Women. Apart from that, she directed two films, Nino Valiente and Greatest Performance.

Aunor additionally had multiple films and TV shows in her credits, including Tatlong Taong Walang Diyos, Ikaw Ay Akin, Annie Batungbakal, Bona, Himala, Condemned, Payaso, Trap, Kabisera, Morning Girls, Never Say Goodbye, Onanay, and more.

