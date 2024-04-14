Yuehua Entertainment confirms that EVERGLOW's Sihyeon will star in the upcoming drama Salon De Holmes

On April 12, 2024, EVERGLOW shared an article through their official X account, where they confirmed that group member, Sihyeon, will feature in the upcoming drama titled Salon De Holmes.

In the article by the South Korean media outlet Star News, the K-pop group's agency, Yuehua Entertainment, announced the idol's acting debut, stating:

"EVERGLOW's Sihyeon has been cast in the new drama Salon De Holmes."

Soon, the news broke among the fandom, who took to social media to celebrate the new opportunity for Sihyeon and express gratitude to the agency for providing her with new projects.

Sihyeon, Lee Si-young starrer Salon De Holmes is adapted from a novel of the same name

Salon De Holmes, also known as Sallong Deu Homjeu, is an upcoming thriller drama adapted from the best-selling novel of the same name. It was published by renowned author Jeon Gunwoo in 2019. The series will depict the story of housewives who reside in the same apartment. As their fates are intertwined, they are compelled to embark on an exciting and mysterious journey of investigating an unsolved case.

The female-centric series is helmed by director Min Jin-gi, a reputed name in the South Korean Entertainment industry. He has previously directed projects like Blue Tower, Golden Tower, Circle When the Devil Calls Your Name, Boot Camp, and others.

Apart from EVERGLOW's Sihyeon, veteran actress Lee Si-young is likely to feature in the drama. On April 17, 2023, it was reported that she was reviewing the offer for Salon De Holmes. Lee Si-young is famous for her previous works, including Boys Over Flowers and Sweet Home,

Meanwhile, EVERGLOW's Sihyeon will be making her acting debut through Salon De Holmes. So far, the idol has only made cameo appearances in a few Korean dramas. Fans are excited to see the onscreen partnership between Lee Si-young and Sihyeon.

Besides her acting debut, Sihyeon successfully concluded the Americas tour titled "2023 EVERGLOW US TOUR ALL MY GIRLS." During the tour, the group visited ten cities from November 1 to 22, 2023. They further held concerts in Mexico and Europe. It was the first world tour conducted by the group.

The K-pop girl group is also set to hold its first-ever Japanese concert - 2024 EVERGLOW JAPAN CONCERT ALL MY GIRLS - on April 29 and May 1.

More about EVERGLOW's Sihyeon

Kim Si-hyeon, also known as Sihyeon, is the leader and vocalist of the girl group EVERGLOW. She was born on August 5, 1999, in Bundang-gu, Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea, and is 24 years old. She started her career by completing the first season of Mnet's reality show competition, Produce 101, as a solo trainee in 2016. She was ranked 40th and later signed with Yuehua Entertainment.

Sihyeon made her much-anticipated debut with EVERGLOW on March 18, 2019, with the group's first single album, Arrival of Everglow. She later served as the new MC for the SBS MTV program titled The Show, alongside THE BOYZ's Juhyeon and Kim Min-kyu.

Some of the notable music works by EVERGLOW include Return of the Girl, Arrival of Everglow, Bon Bon Chocolat, Don't Ask Don't Tell, Please Please, Hush, and more.

Sihyeon has also bagged several accolades along with her group members. The group received the Asia Artist Award for Best Music in 2021, Hanteo Music Award in the category 'Post-Generation Award' in 2023, and others.

No details regarding the filming schedule, release date, and cast have been disclosed for the upcoming series, Salon De Holmes.