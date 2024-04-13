Lee Jong-suk reportedly in talks to star in the upcoming Disney+ drama, One Second

On April 12, 2024, the South Korean media outlet Edaily reported that actor Lee Jong-suk is currently in talks to feature in the upcoming Disney+ drama, One Second. This is expected to be his first OTT platform project since he debuted in the entertainment industry. It has also been revealed that both the actor and the OTT platform are currently in the discussion stage.

One Second is based on an eponymous webtoon, penned by writer Sini, with art by Kwang-woon.

Lee Jong-suk will play the role of legendary firefighter, Hosu, if he accepts the casting offer for One Second

One Second will be adapted from a webtoon of the same name, which was released through Naver (South Korea's Google) in 2019 and was wrapped up in 2022. The webtoon is currently serializing season 2. It is a popular work with over 500,000 readers and ratings as high as 9.98.

One Second delves into the story of the central fire station in a fictional city, where the main character is a legendary firefighter named Hosu. He is widely famous for his 100% rescue rate and can handle disaster-like situations with ease.

What's interesting is that Hosu also has the ability to see the future. However, his power only works when he feels extreme stress under pressure. He grows by solving several cases and is bold when it comes to professional work. If Lee Jong-suk accepts the casting offer, he will be playing this character.

The production of One Second will be handled by Arc Media. It is a famous production company for drama and entertainment and was previously known as Story Hunters Co, Ltd. They have previously produced Disney+'s Casino, Youth of May, Live Your Own Life, and others.

Arc Media has also owned the Intellectual Property Rights of One Second for a long time. Meanwhile, the production company has also been working steadily with Disney Plus by producing content worldwide across different genres. Their collaborative work includes Casino, Grid, Kiss The Sixth Sense, May It Please The Court, Say It's Love, Han River, and others.

The details regarding the director, screenwriter, filming schedule, and others for the upcoming drama is expected to be released by the production team soon.

More about Lee Jong-suk

The 34-year-old Lee Jong-suk was born on September 14, 1989, in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea. He has been active in the entertainment industry since 2005. After debuting as a runway model in 2005, he emerged as the youngest male model to participate in Seoul Fashion Week. Since then, he has appeared in numerous films and dramas.

His breakthrough role was in the drama School 2013, where he played the character of Go Nam-soon.

Lee Jong-suk is well-known for several other dramas, including Pinocchio, Romance is a Bonus Book, While You Were Sleeping, Doctor Stranger, I Can Hear Your Voice, W, and others. He has also been associated with agencies, including A-Man Project, HighZium Studio, YG Entertainment, and more. The actor has completed his education at Yangjae High School and Konkuk University/

Lee Jong-suk has bagged many accolades throughout his impressive acting career. These include A-Awards Charisma at the 2022 A-Awards for his role in Big Mouth, Best Couple Award at the 2013 A-Awards for his role in I Can Hear Your Voice, Model Star Award at the 2014 Asia Model Awards, Most Popular Actor in Television Category at the 2015 Baeksang Arts Awards for Pinocchio, and others.

He also won the Best Actor Award at the 2014 Grimae Awards for Pinocchio, the Top Excellence Award (Actor) and the Hallyu Grand Award for I Can Hear Your Voice at the 2013 Korean Culture and Entertainment Award.

Lee Jong-suk was also honored with the Prime Minister Award in 2015 and ranked 12th and 22nd under the Korea Power Celebrity listicle published by Forbes in 2015 and 2023, respectively.

In recent news, the actor signed with Ace Factory on January 3, 2024. He was last seen in the drama Big Mouth and the movie Decibel.