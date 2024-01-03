What is Hallyu visa? South Korea set to launch visa for K-pop enthusiasts

As the Korean Wave, or Hallyu phenomenon, takes over the world, the South Korean Government plans to roll out the Hallyu Visa.

The Hallyu has been increasing through spicy and slice-of-life Korean Dramas, K-pop music, BTS, K-cuisine, and others. South Korea plans to boost and expand its tourism industry by introducing the Hallyu Visa for K-pop enthusiasts who wish to learn more explicitly and closely about K-culture.

The Hallyu visa, also known as the K-culture visa, will open the door to K-pop enthusiasts who would love to explore the traditions of South Korea and can benefit from it as well.

Everything we know so far about the Hallyu visa

The South Korean Government has finally launched a much-anticipated Hallyu visa, specially curated with K-pop enthusiasts' growing needs and interests worldwide to spread the culture to different countries. The K-Culture visa will allow non-Koreans and foreigners to enroll in domestic art academics intending to reside in South Korea for over two years.

This move aims to boost the country's tourism industry, playing a vital role in the economy. According to details provided by the Business plan of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism wing of South Korea, the launch of the Hallyu visa aims to support the arts, playing a significant role in promoting K-culture worldwide.

The ministry is determined to showcase complete support for budding artists who will drive more tourism to the country. They also express a willingness to support K Tourism Road Shows in Sweden and the United States to boost tourism in 2024. The visa will also provide training and education to K-pop enthusiasts passionate about the country's culture, entertainment, and tradition.

To qualify for the Hallyu visa, the interested must intend to remain in South Korea for over 90 days and register for entertainment-related education.

It will collaborate with South Korea's ministry to organize K Culture Events in various parts of the world in 2024, providing more detailed information about the country's culture. The goal to boost tourism will be executed through Korean dramas, films, songs, and other appealing aspects of entertainment, making South Korea a major player on the world stage.

The Ministry of Tourism also plans to increase Korean tourism roadshows to twenty-five this year and aims to attract over twenty million foreigners in 2024.

According to the information obtained from Visit Korea Year 2023-2024, the country aims to increase group electronic visa fee waiver limits for immediate tax refunds on duty-free purchases. It also plans to enhance payment methods and services regarding reservations for tourists' commutes.

Not many details regarding the visa have been rolled out yet, but the process has been ongoing, and details will be released in 2024.