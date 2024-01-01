"We’re not going to have a good gossip to start 2024": Netizens react hilariously as they await Dispatch’s New Year couple reveal

Twitter is currently abuzz with trending hashtags about the Dispatch couple as the new year has finally begun and K-pop and K-drama fans cannot wait for the announcement of the dating news.

It has been a tradition in South Korea since 2013 that the media outlet Dispatch releases confirmation news every January 1, introducing the New Year Couple after conducting a thorough investigation and revealing it to the world.

However, the media outlet has not released the New Year couple announcement yet and fans are sharing hilarious tweets on social media expressing their mixed reactions.

One user stated:

"Checking every 5 seconds": Fans react as there is no New Year couple news by Dispatch

Last year, the South Korean media outlet, Dispatch, revealed that Lee Jong-suk and IU were dating and it was later confirmed by both actors.

However, this year, half of the day has passed at the time of writing and the media outlet has not released any couple news. This has led to speculation that there will be no announcement owing to the tragic death of the South Korean actor, Lee Sun-kyun.

However, this isn't the first time Dispatch has failed to make the awaited announcement. They were a no-show in 2017 and 2022 when the country was in a state of unrest due to President Park Geun-hye's impeachment, and in 2022 when the world was fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year, the unfortunate demise of actor Lee Sun-kyun passed away on December 27 could be one of the reasons the outlet decided not to release the New Year couple announcement.

K-pop and K-drama fans have been waiting for the announcement of the New Year couple since the past few days, and since the outlet has not made any announcement, fans have mixed reactions.

They are currently sharing memes on social media, providing comical relief amidst the ongoing tensions about the New Year couple. While some are dropping their imaginary couple on Twitter, others are trolling Dispatch for not announcing one this year.

Some are also convinced that there will be no New Year couple this year while others speculate that K-pop idols' agencies might have paid the media outlet for not revealing the dating news of the artists.

Fans are reacting as they await New Year couple reveal:

While some speculate that the outlet might not reveal a New Year couple in 2024, others are still awaiting the announcement news by the media outlet.