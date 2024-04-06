Under the Gun: Everything we know so far about the upcoming romance drama 

Under the Gun is an upcoming South Korean romance and noir drama scheduled to premiere on April 29, 2024, per the details provided on the streaming service Rakuten Viki's official website. The series features rising celebrities, including Zuho from SF9, Jo Soo-min, Ji Su-min, and Park No-shik.

Under the Gun, also known as Eondeodeogeon, is helmed by director Hong Chung-gi, popular for projects such as I Started Following Romance, Heartbeat Broadcasting Accident, Love in Black Hole, and others. It has been penned by screenwriter, Lee Hae-ri, known for the 2022 project Never Give Up.

Go-gun and Cha Se-young will encourage each other to face the challenges head-on in the upcoming youth drama, Under the Gun

Release date

The media outlet Soompi reported that the upcoming series will reportedly premiere on April 29, 2024, featuring six episodes. It should be noted, that the Soompi was acquired by the Rakuten Viki on August 29, 2015. Under the Gun will be available to stream on other platforms, including Rakuten Viki, Viu, E-Channel, AXN, and Lifetime.

Under the Gun will be exclusively played in Asia, the Middle East, and Africa through Hong Kong-based over-the-top video streaming provider Viu and in America, Europe, Oceania, and India through Rakuten Viki. In South Korea, it will be available through Lifetime, E Channel, and AXN.

Plot

According to Rakuten Viki, the official synopsis for the upcoming drama Under the Gun is as follows:

"When the honor of his family is tarnished, Go Gun (Zuho) is faced with a difficult decision. The son of a professional poker player, Gun knows just how damaging the profession can be, yet joining the Korean Poker League may be the only way to save his family."

The synopsis further adds,

"Encouraged by transfer student Cha Se Young (Jo Soo Min), Gun finds the strength to put his fears aside and tackle his problems head-on. With Se Young by his side, will his skill and determination ultimately bring him victory?"

Cast

The youth and romance drama features actors, including Zuho, Jo Soo-min, Park Noh-shik, Ji Su-min, Seo Ji-won, and others. They will chronicle the characters of Go-gun, Cha Se-young, Go Jun-ha, Lee Ji-min, and Joo Tae-ha, respectively.

Sensational Feeling 9's Zuho as Go-gun

SF9's Zuho will chronicle the character of Go-gun who had to make a difficult choice after the honor of his family gets damaged due to an unfortunate incident. He is the son of a professional poker player and knows about the adverse consequences of the profession.

However, to look after his family's situation and encouraged by one of the transfer students, Cha Se-young, he decides to join the Korean Poker League. He embarks on a journey to face the challenges head-on and fight his fears.

Zuho, aka Baek Ju-ho, is a South Korean rapper, dancer, and member of the K-pop group SF9. He spent six years as a trainee and made his debut in October 2016 with the first single album, Feeling Sensation. He has been featured in a series of dramas, including Meal Kid, Was it Love, HeartBeat Broadcasting Accident, The Birth of a Nation, Sad Struck, Click Your Heart, and others.

The actor will be reuniting with the director Hong Chung-gi after three years, as they worked together on the romance drama Heartbeat Broadcasting Accident in 2021.

Jo Soo-min as Cha Se-young

Jo Soo-min will play the role of transfer student Cha Se-young, who will light up the path for her friend, Go-gun. She aspires to become an influential pianist before heading abroad for her higher study in the United States. When she meets Go-gun after changing schools, Cha Se-young gives him the strength to face the challenges bravely.

Jo Soo-min was under BPM Entertainment and started her acting career in the mid-2000s. She is known for making a guest appearance in the smash hit series The Penthouse: War in Life. The actress has featured in many other dramas, including Afraid of, Brain, Ending Again, Secret Royal Inspector, and The Forbidden Marriage. She will reportedly appear in the upcoming series Marry You.

Teasers

Under the Gun has released two teasers, drama, and character posters on their official website, Rakuten Viki. In the first teaser, Cha Se-young could be seen trying her best to pursue Go-gun after transferring to his school. While the male protagonist does not believe in love, the female lead ensures her efforts will change his heart. The duo could be seen subsequently getting close to each other and sharing meaningful moments.

In the second teaser, Go-gun's ordeal is shown where his family lost everything to gambling, and he had to endure the abuses of others. In the trailer, he was seen getting thrown into prison after his fight with a customer at his workplace. His friend and Cha Se-young, however, rescue him. It also showed Go-gun's wish to show that he is getting better after meeting Cha Se-young.

The K-drama Community is excited to see the upcoming drama, Under the Gun, and the onscreen romance between the pair.