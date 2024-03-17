BTS’ Taehyung’s celebrity circle NA PD, LE SSERAFIM, Actress Yum Jung-ah, Actor Lee Jung-jae & more react to 'FRI(END)S' MV

On March 16, 2024, BANGTAN TV shared a clip of Kim Taehyung's celebrity circle reacting to his latest FRI(END)S music video on their official YouTube channel. The prominent personalities who appeared included LE SSERAFIM, Na Young-seok PD, Yum Jung-ah, Lee Jung-jae, and Sung Dong-II.

Big Hit Music released the singer's FRI(END)S music video with the track on March 15, 2024. It is a pop-soul R&B track surrounding love and has surpassed 10.5 million views and 1.9 million likes on YouTube at the time of writing.

BTS' Kim Taehyung's celebrity circle's candid reactions to FRI(END)S music video sent the internet into a meltdown

In the music video, Kim Taehyung chronicles the role of a protagonist who lives in two different worlds. In the initial portion, he remains single and despises the couple in love, while in the second part, he develops feelings for someone and stays happy with his significant other. However, he meets a tragic death in both universes, showcasing that the ending will never change.

The "V 'FRI(END)S MV Reaction 1" reaction video showed the celebrity circle reacting enthusiastically to his music video.

The veteran actor Sung Dong-II, who worked with V in Hwarang, commented that he looked good and continued singing along with him. He congratulated the singer for releasing a new single and wished for his successful completion of military service. The actor said he would visit the idol in late spring.

Lee Jung-jae and Yum Jung-ah watched the music video intently while smiling and passing comments regarding the scenes. Yum Jung-ah commented,

"The music was great and Taehyung's acting was great too."

Meanwhile, Lee Jung-jae stated,

"The music video is amazing! The content was great and the colors also and the also the story. I wonder if this was all Taehyung's idea. I need to ask him."

Na Young-seok PD shared a deep analysis of the track and insightful comments about V's MV while stating he misses V. He also posed a question for the singer and said,

"In a world where only Taehyung is lonely, everyone else is in love. Is it better for him to be alone or is it better to be in a world where everyone is not loving but he is with a person he loves? I think he showed this love story well through this music video in a way that appeals to the senses. Taehyung's unique laid-back vibe is something I love."

Meanwhile, LE SSERAFIM showcased a variety of reactions throughout the video. They stated the music video was like a K-drama or a film. They commented, "It was cool," and "Everything was slow motion." They commented,

"Is there another story after it? Whoa, that was fun! I want to see an interpretation. That was so much fun! I love open endings like this. It was like a short film. That felt so new. It's four minutes already. That went by so fast. That was so much. The song was so good."

Kim Taehyung began mandatory military service on December 11, 2023, alongside BTS' RM. After graduating from his five weeks of basic training, he was admitted to an additional three-week training at the Army General Administration School. He was deployed to the 2nd Military Police Corps and recently promoted to Private First Class.