On February 1, 2024, Netflix released the first teaser video and images for Squid Game season 2, sending the internet into a frenzy as fans have been eagerly waiting for the series since the announcement of the new season.

The first look of the upcoming thriller drama showcased Gong Yoo and Lee Jung-jae seated across the table while engaging in an intense conversation. It also provided the first glimpse of the actors, including Lee Byung-hun and Park Gyu-young.

It quickly went viral on social media, and fans couldn't stop reminiscing about the veteran actor's iconic slap in the first season. Fans stated that they were waiting for the show, and one user tweeted:

Expand Tweet

"Can't wait": Fans can't wait to watch Squid Game season 2

In the first teaser video released by Netflix, Lee Jung-jae can be seen in his character Gi-hoon, popularly known as player No. 456. He is walking to the airport wearing a blue formal suit and has colored his hair red. In the teaser, he states the following words to a voice warning him that he would regret his decision:

"I will find you. No matter what it takes."

Netflix has also released the first stills of Squid Game season 2, featuring Gong Yoo, Lee Byung-hun, Lee Jung-jae, and Park Gyu-young. Lee Jung-jae, with his regular black hair, is standing amid the club-like place while a person wearing the Squid Game costume is standing in front of him.

In the second still cut, Lee Byung-hun is seen standing, taking off his black mask, and looking in a straight direction, while Gong Yoo and Lee Jung-jae are engaged in a conversation in the third still, where the former carries a nonchalant expression while Lee Jung-jae is immersed in deep thought.

Meanwhile, Park Gyu-young is holding the card that would let her participate in the Squid Game, looking at it as her last hope to escape from the world's problems in Squid Game season 2.

As soon as fans saw the latest teaser video and stills for the upcoming series, they were over the moon and took to social media to showcase their excitement. While many users stated that they couldn't wait to watch the succeeding season, others were cynical about Squid Game season 2, stating that it wouldn't be as good as the first season. Nevertheless, fans are excited to watch the next season.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Squid Game Season 2 will be helmed and penned by director Hwang Dong-hyuk. The season features many talented actors in its cast lineup, including Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-joon, Park Gyu-young, Gong Yoo, Yim Si-wan, and others.

No release date has been confirmed by Netflix yet, but Squid Game season 2 is set to release in 2024.