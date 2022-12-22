Penthouse actress Jo Soo-min has been confirmed to join MBC’s historical drama The Forbidden Marriage

On December 21, a representative from MBC officially confirmed that actress Jo Soo-min will join the ongoing historical K-drama, The Forbidden Marriage.

It was revealed that the actress will be joining the drama in the middle of the filming period due to the importance of her character. It has been reported that because of the nature of the actress’s character, the timing of her appearance in the drama was discussed several times by the production team.

The Forbidden Marriage presents the budding love story of a king and a swindler, and is adapted from an eponymous web novel. The story revolves around the swindler telling people that she is possessed by the King's wife, who died seven years ago when he was a crown prince.

Jo Soo-min will portray the character of the female lead’s helper, and aid in the further development of the drama. The drama also features Kim Young-dae, Park Ju-hyun, Kim Woo-seok, and others.

Jo Soo-min’s character Hwa Yoon will help the female lead in The Forbidden Marriage

Jo Soo-min is set to essay the role of Hwa Yoon, who will help in the development of the stories of Lee Heon and Park Ju-hyun’s characters in the drama. Kim Young-dae and Park Ju-hyun will play the characters of Lee Heon and So-rang. It has been said that she is the possible love interest of the character Lee Shin-woo, the character played by Kim Woo-seok.

However, the production team hasn’t released much about the actress' character as it would be a spoiler for the viewers.

Fans are also saying that it will be a reunion of the Penthouse cast, as earlier Kim Young-dae and Jo Soo-min have acted together in the 2020 drama. While Jo Soo-min played the character of Min Seol-ah, Kim Young-dae essayed the role of Joo Seok-hoon. Some fans used to ship both of them when the drama was on air.

In the new historical drama, Kim Young-dae plays the role of King Lee Heon. While government ministers and nations want him to re-marry, he is still shown as grieving the loss of his wife.

Meanwhile, Park Ju-hyun is playing the role of a clever and sharp swindler who claims that she is being possessed by the spirit of the King’s late wife to get herself out of some difficult circumstances.

As the drama unfolds, the chemistry between the two starts developing and it will be interesting to see how Jo Soo-min’s character will further help them realize their feelings for themselves.

Know more about Jo Soo-min

The actress is famous for her role as Min Seol-ah in the 2020 hit SBS drama Penthouse. Fans went gaga over her soft and understanding character and wanted more of her. She started her career as a child actress in the 2006 drama, Seoul 1945.

Since then, she has appeared in several well-known dramas including Brain, Melody of Love, Afraid of, Ending Again, and many others. She is reportedly confirmed to appear in the upcoming age-of-coming drama Under the Gun.

The historical and comedy drama The Forbidden Marriage airs every Friday and Saturday at 10 pm KST.

