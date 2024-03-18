BABYMONSTER unveils 'SHEESH' title poster, official tracklist, fan meet & more for their upcoming mini album 'BABYMONS7ER'

On March 19, 2024, rookie K-pop girl group BABYMONSTER unveiled a poster for their title track, Sheesh. It is the leading song of their upcoming mini-album, BABYMONS7ER. Several other contents, including details related to the official tracklist and fan meet, have also been updated by YG Entertainment.

BABYMONSTER, also known as Baemon, consists of seven members - Ruka, Asa, Pharita, Rami, Rora, Ahyeon, and Chiquita. They debuted on November 27, 2023, with the single Batter Up. The track was composed and produced by Chaz Mishan, Yang Hyun-suk, and others.

Charlie Puth gifted BABYMONSTER the track Like That for their upcoming debut album

On March 17, 2024, BABYMONSTER unveiled their official tracklist featuring six songs, including Monsters, Sheesh, Like That, Stuck in the Middle (OT7 Version), Better Up (OT7 version), and Dream on the YG Entertainment YouTube channel. The introductory video unravels the meaning of the individual tracks.

Monsters symbolize the group's determination to be worldwide, while the title track, Sheesh, is a hip-hop song with an element of darkness.

"SHEESH has an element of darkness to it, something not presented by BABYMONSTER so far. The chorus is powerful. I think many people will be humming to the chorus. It also has fun choreography to it. It's a very addictive song. It's such a great song, and I think you can look forward to it."

Additionally, the poster of the Sheesh radiates a dark yet potent energy, where the silhouettes of the seven members are visible. They stand confidently, hinting at their determination to conquer the world.

Like That is special for the band members as it is a song gifted by American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth.

Stuck in the Middle will be the seven-member version, which will have a remix, and Dream was previously sung by the members in the final episode of LAST EVALUATION.

BABYMONSTER has released a few updates regarding their first fanmeet 'SEE YOU THERE.' They will be heading to the following locations:

Tokyo, Japan

Jakarta, Indonesia

Singapore

Taipei, Taiwan

Bangkok, Thailand

YG Entertainment has yet to share the details regarding the dates of the fanmeet.

As most of the details regarding the group's mini-album, BABYMONS7ER, have been shared, fans are excited to see what kind of music video and songs they will introduce. They are excited and proud that they have made connections with renowned artists like Charlie Puth.

BABYMONS7ER is slated to premiere on April 1, 2024, at 12 am KST. Following the release of their album, several events and performances will be organized so the group can interact with fans.