"BAEMON IS BACK": Fans rejoice as YG Entertainment reports Ahyeon's return to BABYMONSTER, confirming mini album release

On January 24, 2024, YG Entertainment shared a surprise video on its official YouTube channel, announcing Ahyeon's return to BABYMONSTER and confirming the release of a mini-album in April.

Ahyeon was previously unable to debut with the group last November due to her deteriorating health condition. However, as per the aforementioned YG Entertainment video, she will now join the group. As soon as fans learned about Ahyeon rejoining the group, they were over the moon and took to social media to celebrate the return of "BAEMON."

Fans can't wait for BABYMONSTER's comeback as they are set to release a mini-album in April

In the surprise video, YG Entertainment's founder Yang Hyun-suk himself announced Ahyeon's return to BABYMONSTER and the release of the single Stuck In the Middle in February 2024, with the mini-album drop following in April. Yang Hyun-suk revealed:

"Once again, I find myself greeting you unexpectedly. Fortunately, Ahyeon has fully recovered her health, and as of today, Ahyeon is back at YG. She's currently recording songs for the albums. I wanted to share the joyful news with you as soon as possible, and that's why I'm addressing everyone like this."

He further stated that Batter-Up and Stuck in the Middle will be recorded again with all seven members of the group, as Ahyeon is back with BABYMONSTER. Yang Hyun-suk also detailed the long-term plans of BABYMONSTER and explained:

"We'll release a mini-album on April 1st, and my goal for this year is to release BABYMONSTER's full album around autumn, following the mini-album."

As soon as fans learned about Ahyeon's return to the group and the re-release of Batter-Up and Stuck in the Middle with her voice, they were filled with excitement. Fans are bragging about how the rookie singer will make an energetic and dramatic comeback that everyone will be able to see, and she will stand out as well.

They are also excited about the release of their mini-album, which is reported to drop in April, and fans can't wait for a full-length album as well. Netizens are therefore rejoicing as YG Entertainment reports Ahyeon’s return to the group confirming a mini-album release.

The group debuted as a six-member group on November 27 with their single Batter-Up as, at that time, Ahyeon took a hiatus to recover from her health issues.

The Stuck in the Middle single is slated to be released on February 1 at 12 am KST. YG Entertainment has also assured that the process of releasing singles, albums, and other content will be easier now, as mentioned in the surprise video.

