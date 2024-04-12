South Korean singer Park Boram dies aged 30, XANADU Entertainment confirms

Korean agency XANADU Entertainment confirmed via media outlet OSEN that singer Park Boram passed away on April 11, 2024. She was 30. The agency further stated that the authorities are looking into the cause of the death.

"It's true that Park Boram died on April 11. The cause of death is currently being investigated by the police," XANADU Entertainment's statement read, as translated by Soompi.

Those unversed, Park Boram was a South Korean singer who officially debuted with the song Beautiful in 2014. She also appeared in Mnet's 2010 audition show titled Superstar K2 and finished in the top eleven.

The singer is widely famous among the K-drama community for her original sound track, Hyehwadong (Sangmundong) of Reply 1988, Please say something, even though it is a lie of W Two Worlds and more.

Park Boram was at a friend's house before passing away, according to the police investigation

According to Korean media outlet Chosun Ilbo, South Namyangju Police Station's April 12, 2024, report claimed Park Boram was having drinks with her two friends at their residence in Gyeongnam at around 9:55 pm, before her death.

Her female friends called emergency services, including police and 119, after Boram did not return from the bathroom and discovered that she collapsed in the bathroom. They found her lying face down in front of the dressing table inside the bathroom, performed CPR, and reported the incident. However, Park Boram did not gain consciousness.

Emergency services, including police and fire officials, immediately reached the residence. They transported the unconscious Park Boram to Hanyang University Guri Hospital, where she was confirmed dead around 11:17 pm on April 11, 2024.

Meanwhile, the police have sped up their investigations regarding the singer's cause of death and requested an autopsy report from the National Institute of Forensic Science. The police official stated, as translated by Koreaboo, reads:

"Since an investigation is underway, it is hard to disclose many details."

Meanwhile, on April 12, 2024, her agency, XANADU Entertainment, released a statement addressing Park Bo-ram's passing, as reported by Sports Seoul.

"All of our fellow artists and employees at XANADU Entertainment are deeply mourning the deceased in great sadness. It breaks my heart even more to deliver the sudden news to the fans who support Park Bo-ram."

The statement further read:

"We earnestly ask you to refrain from making speculative reports so that grieving bereaved family and colleagues can commemorate the deceased."

They clarified that the funeral will be organized "after consultation with the bereaved family."

Park Boram was born on March 1, 1994, in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, South Korea. She has been under two record labels throughout her music career, including Huayi Brothers and XANADU Entertainment.

Following her debut in 2014, the singer has won many accolades, such as Artist of the Year for August at the Gaon Chart K-pop Awards, and has been nominated for the Best New Artist Award at the Mnet Asian Music Awards and Melon Music Awards, respectively.

She made her stage debut at the SBS Inkigayo music program on August 10, 2024, and acted in Natthew's music video, Love Will be Ok, as his love interest. Throughout her career, she has released multiple singles and OSTs.

The extended plays include Celepretty (2015) and Orange Moon (2017. Her impressive singles include Pretty Bae, Dynamic Love, Please Stop Me, How About U, One More Shot, To My Unloving Self, Do as I Like, I Hope, and she featured in Park Kyung's Ordinary Love.

Before the singer succumbed to an untimely demise, she was busy preparing for a comeback to commemorate the 10th anniversary of her debut. Park Boram released the single I Miss You on April 3.