On February 14, 2024, BANGTANTV shared Jungkook's Music Show promotions sketch on their YouTube channel. The video revealed that fellow group member Kim Taehyung had visited during the maknae's Inkigayo performance, giving him a pleasant surprise.

The golden maknae appeared on SBS's music program, Inkigayo, on July 30, 2024, where he delivered his encore performance of his digital debut single, Seven. He also secured first place in the episode, with a total of 8,074 points.

During his performance, Kim Taehyung joined Jungkook for a brief gathering, drawing screams from the crowd. As behind-the-scenes footage from the Inkigayo performance was released, fans could see how BTS's V surprised the golden maknae by appearing during his promotions and providing mental support to him.

Soon, fans took to social media to express their delight at watching the duo together after a long time, as both are currently enlisted for their mandatory military service. One user made an emotional tweet, demanding the "tannies" be brought back.

"Taekook is always there for each other": Fans gush over BTS' Jungkook and Kim Taehyung 's bond

Both BTS's Jungkook and Kim Taehyung are known in the fandom for always being there to support each other, especially when they introduce their new albums, songs, and other projects. From listening to each other's songs during Weverse live sessions to showing up at their most crucial moments, fans have been admiring their friendship for a long time.

In the recently released video, BANGTANTV provided a glimpse of the behind-the-scenes and backstage of Jungkook's Inkigayo performance. The idol could be seen getting ready and exchanging brief comments, as the television screen featured him dancing to Seven.

After a point, when the idol was lying on the floor, Kim Taehyung, carrying his bag and dressed casually, appeared out of the blue. The duo talked about each other's recent activities, and Jungkook also taught some boxing and choreography from Seven to BTS's V.

Kim Taehyung also lifted Jungkook's spirits mentally, which made fans happy, as the idol supported the golden maknae's solo stage performance.

As the clips started circulating on social media, fans were over the moon, seeing how the duo provided unconditional support for each other and expressed their concern. Other fans also expressed their wishes to see them soon and hoped for their early return from the military. Many fans stated that they are each other's safe place and are glad that they are always there to support each other.

Meanwhile, behind-the-scenes footage from the golden maknae's 3D KBS Music Bank and Standing Next to You's Mnet M Countdown was also featured in the video released by the BANGTANTV channel.

Kim Taehyung and Jungkook are currently enlisted for their mandatory military service. While the former is deployed to the 2nd Military Police Corps, the latter will serve the remaining military service in the fifth Infantry division.