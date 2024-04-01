On April 1, 2024, Big Planet Made Entertainment officially announced that SHINee's Taemin had signed an exclusive contract with the agency on Instagram. It occurred following the agreement's expiration with Taemin's former agency, SM Entertainment, in March. The idol's new record label has also launched appealing profile photos on their Instagram handle.

Lee Tae-min, aka Taemin, is a South Korean singer, dancer, and actor who debuted as a member of the boy group SHINee in May 2008. The following year, he was introduced as a member of the supergroup SuperM under SM Entertainment. He is dubbed as "Idol's Idol" by Korean media outlets, and many artists have cited him as their inspiration.

Big Planet Made Entertainment will be responsible for the solo activities of SHINee's Taemin

In March 2024, Taemin's exclusive Individual contract with SM Entertainment expired. However, the record label has previously assured that SHINee's activities would be carried out by them, hinting that Taemin might be associated with the agency about the group's projects only.

The idol's projects, including solo albums, singles, and other projects will be managed by the newly created agency, Big Planet Made Entertainment. BPM Entertainment was established in 2021 and has a strategic alliance with Swing Entertainment (a subsidiary of CJ ENM). The current CEO of the agency is Kim Dong-jun, with Mc Mong and Park Jang-geun serving as the co-founders of the agency.

Big Planet Made Entertainment also released an official statement, announcing the exclusive contract to the South Korean media outlet, Star News, as translated by Soompi:

"We recently signed an exclusive contract with singer Taemin, who is unparalleled in his activities both as SHINee’s main dancer and as a solo artist. We will actively support Taemin’s wide range of activities in his music career, and we will do our utmost so that he can soar in broader places and various directions. We ask that you give lots of support and love to Taemin as he makes a new start."

The agency also released new profile photos of the idol on Instagram where he donned a long black trench coat, white blouse, black pants, and shoes. The singer carried an intense expression as he made several different poses. As the news broke, fans congratulated the idol on his new journey and wished that BPM Entertainment will bring greater opportunities for the idol.

More about Taemin

The idol debuted as a soloist with his first extended play (EP), Ace, and reached No.1 on the Gaon Album Chart. He also released his first studio album, Press It in 2016 which also charted at number one on the aforementioned chart. In the same year, he debuted in Japan with the release of his second Extended Play, Sayonara Hitori.

In the following year, he dropped his second Korean studio album, Move, whose title track garnered widespread attention from fans worldwide. In 2020 he released his new studio album, Never Gonna Dance Again. He also released his fourth mini album Guilty on October 30, 2023, making his much-anticipated after six years.

The idol has been featured in several shows, including Athena: Goddess of War, Salamander Guru and The Shadows, Dating Agency: Cyrano, and in variety shows, including We Got Married, The Unit, and others.

He recently held his fifth concert tour, Metamorph, following the release of his Extended play, Guilty. It started on December 16, 2023, at the Inspire Arena in Incheon, South Korea, and concluded on March 10, 2024.