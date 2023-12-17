“Making history”: SHINee’s Taemin opening the Metamorph concert with an upside down performance for the “Rizzness” leaves the internet awestruck

On December 17, 2023, SHINee's Taemin held his third concert, Metamorph Day 2, at the Inspire Arena, setting the stadium on fire with his dance performance of The Rizzness. Taemin's first concert was held on December 16 at the aforementioned venue. The idol is currently promoting his recently released solo album Guilty.

As the idol started his performance of The Rizzness several videos from the venue went viral on social media. Fans could see how he appeared in an upside-down position for his performance, leaving everyone stunned and the internet on fire. They stated that he created history with such an unforgettable performance and one user tweeted:

"HE’S INSANE": Taemin crowns as the first K-Pop idol to perform upside down in a concert

The Metamorph Day 2 featured a historic performance from Taemin's concert, where he took the stage in an unexpected manner. The idol appeared on the stage in an upside-down position with his eyes blindfolded. He climbed on a large 360° up-and-down rotating upper structure, measuring 6m wide and 6m long. The idol continued singing while upside down, defying gravity with the help of the rotating structure.

As the idol continued singing while upside down and blindfolded, the fans in the stadium went wild, unable to stop screaming and taken aback by the insane level of production. Videos from the concert soon went viral on social media, as Metamorph is also streaming live on several platforms, including Weverse, BEYOND Live, and others.

The performance was directed by Hwang Sang-hoon, SM Entertainment's performance director. As Taemin had previously predicted that fans would see a completely new and unique performance not witnessed in any K-Pop performance before, fans agreed, stating that the idol was insane for this.

Fans described the performance as beautiful, elegant, dramatic, and electrifying at the same time and couldn't stop complimenting the idol. Fans said he conveyed the meaning of The Rizzness even though his eyes were blindfolded, using his voice to express it.

Check out how fans are reacting as SHINee’s Taemin opens the Metamorph concert with an upside-down performance for The Rizzness leaving the internet awestruck:

As the performance is streaming live on Weverse at present, even Taemin shared his perspective while conducting the aforementioned performance and stated:

"I started the section with Door while standing upside down, you guys must wonder how long was I upside down for right? While you guys are enjoying the rizzness pv, I was starting to get into an upside down position 6v6."

Other SHINee members including Min-ho, Kim Kibum also attended the idol's concert.

Fans are currently complimenting the idol for his unique The Rizzness performance and stating that it will go down in the history of K-Pop as one of the most memorable performances of all time.