Flex X Cop: Ending explained and season 2 renewal confirmed

Flex X Cop concluded with a satisfying ending as the protagonist of the drama finally selected his desired job and captured the culprit. The final episode 16 was aired on March 23, 2024, and is based on the 2015 Russian television series Silver Spoon.

The synopsis for Flex X Cop, according to IMDb, reads:

"A fun-loving rich chaebol gets entangled in an incident and joins a violent crime investigation team. By mobilizing his wealth and personal connections, the third-generation chaebol catches criminals beyond the reach of police."

Ahn Bo-hyun chronicled the role of Jin I-soo, while Park Ji-hyun played the role of Lee Gang-hyun. The SBS drama Flex X Cop was helmed by director Kim Jae-hong and penned by screenwriter Kim Ba-da.

Jin I-soo rejoined Investigation Team 1 as a police officer, while Seungju was sentenced to life imprisonment in Flex X Cop

Episode 16 of Flex X Cop began with Jin I-soo discovering that Jin Seungju could be the culprit behind his parents' death. The team leader Gang-hyun tried to convince him, but he stated that his older brother was the only one who stayed by his side always, and Hee-ja must have killed his parents.

At the same time, Flex X Cop's Lee Hyung-jun found the unidentified fingerprints of two children involved in I'-soo's mother's case in 1988 and sent them for analysis to find their identity.

Meanwhile, I-soo gathered clues that increased his suspicion toward Seung-ju. Hyung-jin also informed Gang-hyun about the fingerprints of the unidentified children and stated that she should wait for the results before starting the investigation with new evidence.

I-soo questioned about Seungju's car accident on the day of his mother's death from Mr.Choi, who replied that Seungju was admitted to Wonjung Hospital.

He shared the information with Gang-hyun, who began digging into the details in Flex X Cop. She found out that it occurred at 34 Gangha 1-dong, 20 years ago, the same place where I-soo and his mother lived in Flex X Cop.

The scene changed to I-soo attending Seungju's inaugural ceremony of becoming the Chairman of Hansu Group. He questioned Seungju whether he met his mother on the day she passed away, to which the latter replied no and stated he did not even know the name of the place.

I-soo reached the police station, where he got the Fingerprint scan result, and discovered that his and Seungju's fingerprints were identified at the scene where his mom died.

Seungju dismissed Mr.Choi for accusing him of I-soo's father and mother's murder, while Hee-ja tried to commit suicide.

Subsequently, I-soo concluded that Seungju was the culprit behind his parents' murder and invited him to his house for a meeting.

At the same time, Gang-hyun also found out the results of the Fingerprint scan analysis and discovered a gun was missing from the storage room. She ordered her teammates to look for I-soo.

Seungju and I-soo finally met at the latter's residence. I-soo offered Seungju a juice, which he declined. I-soo detailed him about fingerprints found at his mother's crime scene and questioned him whether he killed her, to which he rightly declined.

As Seungju was about to leave the house, I-soo pulled a gun towards him, questioning whether he had killed his mother.

The scene changed to the past, where Seungju discovered the divorce news of Myeong-chul and Hee-ja. As a result, he went to Kim Seon-young's house, where he questioned whether she would marry his father, to which she declined.

As Seon-young went to boil some noodles for Seungju, she received texts from Myeong-chul about the divorce, and Seungju saw it. He decided to mix Seong-young's juice with excessive sleeping pills, which eventually killed her. Later, Seungju kept her body in the bathtub.

Eventually, Seungju confessed his crimes, which led to a showdown between I-soo and him. He claimed that to secure his position as the chairman of Hansu, he killed his parents in Flex X Cop. I-soo asked him why he was so kind towards him, to which Seungju stated he seemed pitiful.

As the fight occurred, Seungju found the gun and pointed it toward him claiming that his mother's case had expired, there was no evidence regarding his father's case, and if he killed I-soo, he would declare it as a defense case.

I-soo disclosed that Myeong-chul knew that Seungju was not his biological son and accepted him even after that. I-soo stated that Seungju killed such a kind person, to which the latter tried to kill himself with a gun, but it did not work. Soon, the Investigation Team arrived at the scene.

Gang-hyun held a police conference announcing that Seungju had confessed his crimes, and I-soo and Hyung-jin shared a heartfelt talk. Eventually, Seungju was sentenced to life imprisonment. I-soo visited his father's grave and shared a drink with him.

He also delivered the necklace and poem to Seong-young, which Myeong-chul prepared for her in Flex X Cop.

As I-soo arrived at his residence, Mi-sook invited him for a warm meal, where he finally broke down in tears. Mi-sook comforted and assured him that everything would be fine.

Everything returned to normalcy as I-soo took command of the Hansu group, and Investigation Team 1 returned to their normal routine. Jung-young confessed his feelings for Ji-won.

Finally, the inaugural day arrived when I-soo was to become the chairman of the Hansu group, and Gang-hyun remembered all the good memories she shared while he was part of Investigation Team 1. She asked her teammates to remove I-soo's office desk in Flex X Cop.

However, as Gang-hyun was about to hand over the resignation letter of I-soo, he arrived at the office, declaring he was a bit late due to snow.

The investigation team one and two exclaimed in surprise as they asked about his company's ownership.

He stated that he was not capable enough to be the chairman of the Hansu group and thus handed over its chairmanship to trusted Mr.Choi Jeong-hun.

Subsequently, I-soo picked up the office phone, where he was informed about the new case, and the team, including Gang-hyun, Jun-young, and Kyung-jin, headed to the crime scene. They were glad that I-soo was back, and now they could solve the case as a team once again in Flex X Cop.

Flex X Cop is confirmed for a second season

On March 18, 2024, the South Korean media outlet My Daily reported that a representative from the Flex X Cop confirmed that the drama would return with a second season.

They stated that the screenwriter has started working on the script for the upcoming season and is reportedly to return with the original cast.

Flex X Cop is available to stream on multiple streaming platforms, including Wavve, Disney+, and Hulu.