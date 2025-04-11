What happened to Lucy Markovic? Tributes pour in as Australia's Next Top Model passes away at 27

Well-known model and Australia’s Next Top Model star Lucy Markovic recently died at the age of 27. The news was confirmed by her family members through Instagram on April 10, 2025, with a statement that reads in part:

Ad

“She was at peace. Me, her mother and my mother were present with her. We ask you to please give us space in these hard times.”

Notably, Elite Model Management revealed on the same platform that Lucy Markovic was struggling with a condition called arteriovenous malformation, also known as AVM, which eventually led to her demise. The social media post also recalled Lucy’s work as a model over the years and that she was even passionate about dancing.

Ad

Ad

In a separate statement shared through Instagram on Friday, April 11, Lucy Markovic’s family added a video, writing that she was able to spread her “sunshine, happiness, and energy” at places where she traveled. The family disclosed that Markovic was supposed to release a fitness app and continued:

“This short video is a behind the scenes of the shooting for your App, you are happy and that’s the way we will always want you to be [heart emoji]. Your ambitions were always so high, in fact your dream was to be a Victoria Secret Angel, now you will be walking with all the Angels in heaven, they will all be jealous of you!”

Ad

Meanwhile, netizens also took to the comments section of Markovic’s post to express their grief, with some of them writing that she would be missed by everyone.

Online tributes (Image via Instagram/lucymarkovicc)

Online tributes (Image via Instagram/lucymarkovicc)

Lucy Markovic’s health issues: Battle with AVM explained

As mentioned, Lucy Markovic suffered from arteriovenous malformation for some time, which also led to her death. It refers to a condition where unusual connections are formed between arteries and the veins in the brain due to a tangle of blood vessels, as per the Mayo Clinic.

Ad

Notably, Lucy confirmed her diagnosis through a now-deleted Instagram post last month. She revealed at the time that she was supposed to have surgery for her condition and wrote in the caption:

“Full flood of emotions in this time. Life’s a journey and I’m ready for the next chapter.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

The post included a picture of Markovic, which was captured at the hospital with a snap of a brain scan. In addition, Lucy revealed at the same time that she was battling with seizures and that the size of the malformation was similar to a golf ball.

A report by ABC on Thursday, April 10, stated that Lucy’s surgery was rescheduled to April 2, 2025, after being originally finalized on March 26. A day before Markovic’s family announced her death, an Instagram Story shared through her profile disclosed that she was battling with her health.

Ad

Ad

According to Daily Mail, Markovic emerged as a runner-up in the ninth season of Australia’s Next Top Model. She also had the opportunity to walk the ramp for popular companies like Dion Lee. Apart from Elite Model Management, she was also represented by agencies such as IMG Models and Select Model Paris.

Although detailed information on Lucy Markovic’s early life is currently awaited, she was a resident of London, as per her profile on models.com. She even kept in touch with her followers on Instagram, where she was active with around 94,000 followers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupal Sraban Neog Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.



Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.



Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.



If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages. Know More