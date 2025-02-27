How many kids did Gene Hackman have? Family life explored as Oscar winning star dies aged 95

Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman, 95, died from unknown causes on February 26, 2025. He was found dead at his home in New Mexico, alongside his wife, Betsy Arakawa, and their dog. Hackman had three children — Christopher Allen, Elizabeth Jean, and Leslie Anne — with his late ex-wife Faye Maltese.

Ad

Tributes have begun to pour in on social media, where fans remember Gene Hackman’s exceptional work on screen over the years. A report by the Associated Press indicated that deputies from the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office conducted a welfare check at Gene’s residence.

Authorities also addressed the case in a statement shared with NBC News, which reads:

“Foul play is not suspected as a factor in those deaths at this time however exact cause of death has not been determined. This is an active and ongoing investigation by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hackman’s father, Eugene, was a pressman at a local newspaper, and his mother, Anna Lyda Gray, worked as a waitress. However, Eugene abandoned the family when Gene was a child.

According to The New York Times, Hackman first gained experience at local radio stations before deciding to enter the entertainment industry. Moreover, Gene Hackman served briefly in the Marine Corps before moving to New York to expand his knowledge of television production.

Ad

He began his journey as an actor by joining the theater and drew considerable attention for his performance in plays like Any Wednesday. Over time, Gene broadened his work to include films and television. Hackman’s characters in projects such as Doctors’ Wives, The French Connection, The Poseidon Adventure, and Scarecrow became well-known to audiences everywhere.

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa: Children and other details explained

According to People magazine, the San Bernardino, California native always chose to keep his personal life out of the spotlight. The outlet also reported that his wife, Betsy Arakawa, was a talented pianist and that the couple had been together for over thirty years.

Ad

Gene Hackman was a father of three children from his first marriage to Faye Maltese, who died in 2017. While detailed information about their professions remains scarce, Gene often spoke about them on various occasions.

Ad

The first is a son named Christopher Allen Hackman. In 1984, Gene told journalist Leta Powell Drake during a conversation that he and Christopher continued to hug each other and had never gone for a handshake. In a 2011 interview with GQ magazine, Gene stated that he stopped advising his son a long time ago—

“Maybe it had to do with being gone so much, doing location films when he was at an age where he needed support and guidance. It was very tough for me to be gone for three months and then come home and start bossing him around.”

Ad

Gene Hackman also had two daughters, Elizabeth Jean Hackman and Leslie Anne Hackman. Elizabeth often accompanied her father to the premieres of films like Superman and The Chamber. In 2000, Gene revealed in an interview with Cigar Aficionado that he had to borrow Elizabeth’s car to attend various interviews.

“Just a piece-of-sh*t Toyota and I’d have to park it a couple of blocks [away] and walk so I wouldn’t be seen as being that needy … I was just barely hanging in, taking pretty much anything that was offered to me and trying to make it work.”

Ad

Gene’s second daughter, Leslie, has also maintained a close relationship with him, and they have been seen together at various events. However, all three children prefer to keep their personal lives private.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback