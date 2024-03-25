Maurizio Pollini health issues explored as acclaimed Italian pianist dies aged 82

Well-known pianist Maurizio Pollini, 82, unexpectedly passed away on March 23, 2024. The cause of death has not been made official, and further details are currently awaited. The news was confirmed by the Milan-based opera house, Teatro alla Scalla.

Social media platforms were flooded with tributes from well-known faces and Pollini's fans. Musician Barbara Hannigan shared a Facebook post with some photos, sharing that the world has lost a great musician, including Peter Eotvos.

Record label Deutsche Grammophon posted a tribute through their president Dr. Clemens Trautmann, recalling Pollini's achievements over the years. They said that he achieved a lot in the world of "modernist and contemporary music" along with "classical and romantic repertoire."

"It is very touching that in recent years Maurizio Pollini went back to the last five Beethoven Sonatas that once laid the groundwork for an incredible recording oeuvre and revisited Schubert together with his son Daniele."

Nonprofit organization Carnegie Hall stated on social media that Pollini appeared for the first time at Carnegie Hall in 1968 with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra.

Maurizio Pollini took a break from his performances due to health issues

Maurizio Pollini's health was greatly affected over the last few years, and he had to cancel a large number of performances that were scheduled at different venues. In the initial phase that dates back to 2012, he did not specify what he was suffering from.

His obituary in The Guardian says that his physical health was also affected in his later years, and the same was witnessed when he performed on stage. In May 2022, his recitals in South Korea had to be canceled as he was suffering from chronic bronchitis.

Pollini apologized to everyone in a letter, saying that he could not travel in such a condition.

"I'm committed to putting the rescheduling of my recitals in Korea as my first priority, and sincerely want very much to meet Korean audiences as soon as I can."

On another occasion the same year, Maurizio Pollini canceled his US tour due to his heart problem. The event was scheduled in October 2022 at the Grande Salle Pierre Boulez. He was advised by the doctors to avoid performing.

Pollini had previously pulled out of recitals in 2011 and 2015 for his health issues. In 2017, he performed at the Kennedy Center, where he was seen walking with a limp, which was reportedly a result of a bad fall.

Maurizio Pollini and his career explained in brief

Maurizio Pollini's father Gino was a popular architect, while his mother Renata was trained in music. Maurizio grew up listening to artists such as Walter Gieseking, and he later underwent training in music composing.

He was only nine years old when he started performing at concerts and created a recording during the '60s. He even participated in different competitions and became a piano expert. Pollini was also a member of the Italian Communist Party, and his work with conductor Claudio Abbado was praised throughout his career.

One of his most successful shows, The Pollini Project, was scheduled for five months at different places in 2011. He emerged as the winner of the International Chopin Piano Competition when he was 18, making him the youngest contestant among all others.

Maurizio was a recipient of various accolades, including a Grammy in 2007. He won other awards such as the Ernst von Siemens Music Prize and Premium Imperiale.

Pollini is survived by his wife Maria Elisabetta and son Daniele.