Brian Mulroney's illness and health issues explored as former Canadian PM dies aged 84

Brian Mulroney, the 18th Prime Minister of Canada, recently passed away on February 29, 2024, at the age of 84. The cause of death has not been made official. He even served as the President of the Iron Ore Company of Canada, also known as the IOC.

Brian's death was announced by his daughter Caroline, who shared a post through her official page on X, writing that he was surrounded by his family members at the time of his death. In another post, she wrote:

"We will share details of arrangements when they become available."

Justin Trudeau, the current Prime Minister of Canada, paid tribute on social media by saying that he was "devastated." Justin further stated that Brian always worked for the residents of Canada and intended to make the country a better place for everyone. He continued:

"I'll never forget the insights he shared with me over the years – he was generous, tireless, and incredibly passionate."

Brian Mulroney struggled with a few health problems over the years

Brian Mulroney became a popular face in the world of politics throughout his career. However, he was also battling some health issues, which had some impact on his work.

Back in April last year, his daughter Caroline confirmed that he was undergoing treatment for prostate cancer and expected to return to work in a few weeks, as per CBC News.

A few months later, in August, Caroline gave an update through a tweet, saying that the entire family is thankful to people for their love and support. She added:

"I am happy to report that his health is improving daily following cancer treatment earlier this year and a recent heart procedure."

Brian Mulroney additionally battled a few more health complications in the past, including the discovery of two lumps following a routine checkup in 2005. He had to remain hospitalized for six weeks for an inflamed pancreas. The problem also led to a cyst in his pancreas, due to which he had to be admitted for the second time.

In 2005, a benign lesion was found in his lung, following which he had to undergo thoracoscopic surgery. His spokesperson, Luc Lavoie, later shared a statement, saying that his recovery would take time and that he was in a stable condition.

Brian Mulroney and his career explained in brief

The New York Times stated that Brian Mulroney was born to Benedict Martin Mulroney and Mary Irene Mulroney. He completed his higher studies at St. Francis Xavier University, followed by Dalhousie University and Laval University.

He initially planned to pursue a career as a businessman, and although he contested for the leadership of the Progressive Conservative Party in 1976, he failed, which left him depressed. In 1983, he competed against Joe Clark and emerged victorious.

However, he slowly lost interest in the position, forcing him to resign in 1993, but he remained in the headlines for his contributions, including the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax.

According to the Montreal Gazette, Brian was additionally known for his work as a lawyer, including a commission that investigated the existing violence and corruption inside the construction industry. He even finalized an agreement on acid rain with the US along with the Montreal Protocol, which would discourage the use of substances dangerous to the ozone layer.

Brian is survived by his wife, Mila Mulroney, along with their four children, Caroline, Benedict, Mark, and Nicolas.