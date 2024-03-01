Who was Brian Mulroney married to? All about his wife and kids as former Canadian Prime Minister dies aged 84

Brian Mulroney, the former prime minister of Canada, died at the age of 84, and the same was announced by his daughter on X. The cause of death remained unclear at the time of writing this article. Meanwhile, many political leaders shared their tributes on social media.

On March 1, Caroline Mulroney took to X to announce that Brian Mulroney “died peacefully, surrounded by family.” She also revealed that details regarding the funeral arrangement would be made available at a later time.

According to The Guardian, the political leader’s family revealed last summer that Brian’s health was improving after he underwent heart surgery. The same was performed after he was diagnosed with prostate cancer last year.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took to the social networking site to reveal that he was “devastated” to learn about Brian Mulroney's demise. He said:

“He never stopped working for Canadians, and he always sought to make this country an even better place to call home. I’ll never forget the insights he shared with me over the years- he was generous, tireless, and incredible passionate.”

Brian Mulroney is now survived by his wife, Mila, and four children.

Who are Mila and Brian Mulroney's children?

The former Canadian prime minister was married to Mila Mulroney. In 1973, when she was only 19 and he was 34, the two got married. As per Sun, she was born Milica Pivnički to a Serbian Canadian doctor.

Times Now News revealed that Mila played a critical role in Brian’s political campaigns. It was revealed that Ontario Premier Bill Davis once told Brian:

“Mila will get you more votes for you than you will for yourself.”

Mila has campaigned for various children’s charities. However, her lavish spending and lifestyle drew criticism in the past. Times Now News reported that she owned over 100 pairs of shoes and also wanted to make extravagant changes to Brian’s office when he resigned.

Mila and Brian Mulroney are parents to Ben, Mark, Nicolas, and Caroline. Caroline is the eldest sibling. She is a businesswoman and a politician who has served as the President of the Treasury Board in Ontario. She reportedly spent the ages of 10 to 19 at 24 Sussex Drive. She is a Harvard alum who also worked as a financial analyst in the US.

Caroline is married to Andrew Lapham, the former executive advisor of Blanstone Inc. The couple is parents to four children.

Benedict (Ben) Martin Paul Mulroney is a Canadian producer and talk show host. He is best known for his 20-year stint with Canada’s CTV. The Duke University alum is married to fashion designer and stylist Jessica Brownstein. The couple are parents to three children.

Mark Mulroney is an artist who studied at San Diego State University and the University of California. He holds a BFA and an MFA degree in Studio Arts. He is married to Vanessa Mulroney. The couple are parents to three children.

Nicolas Mulroney has experience in the international finance and banking fields. He is a Hotchkiss School graduate who also studied at Boston College. He is married to Katy Carlyle Brebner, who is reportedly in the field of banking as well.