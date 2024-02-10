"You’re going to kill it": O. J. Simpson's alleged prostate cancer report sparks memefest on social media

O. J. Simpson, the American former NFL player and actor was reportedly diagnosed with prostate cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy. The football star, however, denied any claims that he was in hospice care.

Hospice care is a facility made to provide palliative care and emotional support to the terminally ill at their home or a similar setting, as per Merriam-Webster.

The 76-year-old is widely known for being acquitted of the 1994 murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman, as per The New York Times. The Las Vegas Local 10 News reported the news of Simpson's health on Friday, February 9, 2024.

A fan compares the murder crime with Simpson's health. (Image via Reddit/@nfl)

Although, the actor did not touch on the cancer claims he did explain to his fans on X, formerly Twitter, that he was not under hospice care, as per Page Six. Netizens were quick to troll O. J. after the cancer reports came out. Many social media users made innuendos about his health and the alleged 1994 crime.

O. J. Simpson denies hospice rumors amidst alleged report of prostate cancer

Orenthal James Simpson, commonly referred to as O. J. Simpson, was a huge star in America when he started his National Football League career with the Buffalo Bills in 1969. He played in the NFL for 11 seasons and was regarded as one of the greatest running backs of all time.

This Friday, O. J. was reportedly diagnosed with prostate cancer, as per Mirror. The former football star shut down rumors about hospice care on X. The actor was inside a car as he explained to his fans in a video, saying,

"Hey X world, hospice? Hospice? You talking about hospice? No, I’m not in any hospice. I don’t know who put that out there. I guess it’s like Donald [Trump] says, ‘You can’t trust the media.’ In any event, I’m hosting a tonne of friends for the Super Bowl here in Las Vegas. All is well, you know. So take care, have a good Super Bowl weekend. All is well, you know? Take care. Have a good Super Bowl weekend!"

O. J. Simpson had previously revealed that in “really recent years, I, unfortunately, caught cancer". Back on May 30, 2023, the actor spoke about his treatments but did not mention the type of cancer, as per Page Six. He added at the time,

"So I had to do the whole chemo thing. I’m over the chemo... I’m healthy now. It looks like I beat it – I’m happy about that.”

Netizens react to O.J. Simpson's alleged cancer diagnosis

On June 12, 1994, Nicole Brown Simpson (O.J.'s ex-wife), and Ron Goldman, (Nicole's friend), were found stabbed to death outside the former's Los Angeles home, as per The Independent. Nicole and O. J. Simpson divorced back in 1992. The actor was reportedly accused of the gruesome murder, however, after a year of a high-profile trial, he was cleared of the charges by a jury.

The victims' families, however, decided to file a civil lawsuit against Simpson. The court found him guilty of wrongful death and battery in 1997 and instructed him to pay $33.5 million in damages.

Netizens began to talk about the cancer news and compared it with the murder and robbery cases.

Some of the reactions are given below:

O. J. Simpson is currently living in a gated community in Las Vegas after receiving an early parole discharge in December 2022. He was convicted of an armed robbery and kidnapping in 2008. O. J. Simpson was found guilty on all counts and sentenced to 33 years' imprisonment, with a minimum of nine years without parole, as per ABC News.

