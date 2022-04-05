"Wakey wakey": Video of OJ Simpson being woken up from his bed by group of women goes viral on TikTok 

TikTok is filled with unusual videos that go viral all the time. One such video that has the internet confused is a TikTok of a group of young women loudly waking up OJ Simpson.

The video was posted by Andrew Silverman (@baseballcane23) five days ago. Silverman's TikTok bio claims that he is a former baseball player from the University of Miami and owner of sports memorabilia company Icon Auction & Events, based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The captionless TikTok video has been viewed over 459k times and has collected over 15k likes. Moreover, it has resulted in some hilarious reactions from internet users.

patrick cotnoir @patrickcotnoir Stumbled on a TikTok where a bunch of 20-something blonde girls wake up a 70+ year old man in a bed and that man is OJ and I feel like I’m having a stroke. Stumbled on a TikTok where a bunch of 20-something blonde girls wake up a 70+ year old man in a bed and that man is OJ and I feel like I’m having a stroke. https://t.co/eWPxhnCuEw

Women surprised a sleeping OJ Simpson in the TikTok video

The video has “Let’s wake up OJ at 1am,” written over it. In the video, a group of 20 to 30-year-old women enter Simpson's room, where he is seen sleeping. They shout and make noise to wake him up. The video was filmed by a man, whose voice could be heard saying,

“Let’s go, it’s party time in the house! It’s time, let’s get up let’s get up.”

At the same time, all the other women started laughing and screaming when a shirtless Simpson woke up and sat on the side of his bed.

One woman was seen playing music on her phone while another, with blonde hair, shouted, "Wakey! Wakey!"

The entourage exited the room towards the end of the video, as the camera panned to show others using their phones.

The viral video generated some hilarious comments from internet users, with many referencing the homicide allegations against the former NFL star.

George Regnery @georgeregnery @patrickcotnoir Well, they took a stab at making an interesting video, but in the end, probably should have just left it on the cutting room floor. It's a slice of life I really don't care about. @patrickcotnoir Well, they took a stab at making an interesting video, but in the end, probably should have just left it on the cutting room floor. It's a slice of life I really don't care about.

Eric 🇺🇦 @OpenIntro @patrickcotnoir To be fair, they weren't alive when he murdered his ex-wife and her boyfriend, so maybe they don't know? @patrickcotnoir To be fair, they weren't alive when he murdered his ex-wife and her boyfriend, so maybe they don't know?

GuY @waaynard @patrickcotnoir @oneunderscore__ Don’t know how he can sleep when he’s supposed to be out looking for the real killer @patrickcotnoir @oneunderscore__ Don’t know how he can sleep when he’s supposed to be out looking for the real killer

Some even expressed their aversion, sharing that they had many questions regarding the video. Few blatantly called it "disturbing."

Alanna @AlannaMarieS @patrickcotnoir The most disturbing thing all week @patrickcotnoir The most disturbing thing all week

Nope @_A_Nope @patrickcotnoir My brain can’t even begin to process what I’ve just watched. I’m feeling every emotion there is. I am truly at a loss. @patrickcotnoir My brain can’t even begin to process what I’ve just watched. I’m feeling every emotion there is. I am truly at a loss.

One user even compared OJ Simpson to the infamous serial killer Ted Bundy.

Doc Brown @Profess0rP @patrickcotnoir Y’all act like Ted Bundy and Charles Manson didn’t have groupies @patrickcotnoir Y’all act like Ted Bundy and Charles Manson didn’t have groupies

Netizens also noticed a middle-aged man who appeared in a few frames. Some recognized him as the volley-ball player Tim Hovland, however, it was just speculation from Twitter users and could not be confirmed.

The former sports personality was granted early release from parole in December 2021

RTÉ News @rtenews OJ Simpson, the professional football player-turned-movie-star whose double murder trial gripped and divided the United States, is a free man after finishing his parole. | More: bit.ly/3s9nbMU OJ Simpson, the professional football player-turned-movie-star whose double murder trial gripped and divided the United States, is a free man after finishing his parole. | More: bit.ly/3s9nbMU https://t.co/GCMUwR1lFy

OJ Simpson was sentenced to a five-year parole, that was set to end on February 9, 2022. He was convicted in October 2008 for organizing an armed robbery with five more men. The group was accused of hassling two sports memorabilia dealers at the Palace Station Hotel and Casino in Los Angeles. The 74-year-old admitted to the crime, explaining that he took what had previously belonged to him but was stolen during his 1995 acquittal.

He was sentenced to 33 years of jail time at the Lovelock Correctional Center in Nevada, with the possibility of parole after nine years. Simpson was granted parole in 2017, and stayed in a gated community in Nevada until December 14, 2021.

The last we saw of OJ Simpson was in a video posted on his Twitter account, where he paid tribute to actor Leslie Nielsen at his gravesite. The sportsperson hasn't made any comment on the viral TikTok at the time of writing this article.

