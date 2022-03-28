Hilarious memes take over the internet as Maggie Gyllenhaal's Oscars 2022 look goes viral

Maggie Gyllenhaal brought her A-Game when it came to fashion with her Schiaparelli SS22 haute couture dress in a longer version. The actress attended the Oscars 2022 award ceremony on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

Director Maggie Gyllenhaal wore a custom Maison Schiaparelli classic black evening gown with golden ornaments, which went viral for its unique T-shape. The internet shared various memes about her unique dress that left the internet in splits.

Fans reaction to Maggie Gyllenhaal's Oscars look

Fans were ruthless when it came to Maggie's 2022 Oscars look and shared multiple memes to compare her look.

Jamie B. Golden @jamiebgolden I will pay ONE TRILLION DOLLARS to the first Tik Tok star on this red carpet who hangs a maroon scarf on Maggie Gyllenhaal's dress hook. #Oscars I will pay ONE TRILLION DOLLARS to the first Tik Tok star on this red carpet who hangs a maroon scarf on Maggie Gyllenhaal's dress hook. #Oscars https://t.co/NWu6ZdkQQa

AG @gudreyaoessling respectfully, maggie gyllenhaal’s dress reminds me of minecraft steve respectfully, maggie gyllenhaal’s dress reminds me of minecraft steve https://t.co/gET362mfxn

Dan Riley @ThreeColumnsArt I will pay Kirsten Dunst good money to hang her purse on Maggie Gyllenhaal’s coat rack. I will pay Kirsten Dunst good money to hang her purse on Maggie Gyllenhaal’s coat rack. https://t.co/44twTWuTOc

Fans compared the dress to coat racks, floor lamps, Minecraft characters, ROBLOX, and many more things.

Some fans were quick to notice the letter "T" shaped structure of the dress and made fun of the similarities. Meanwhile, another made fun of the golden ornaments added upon the dress' front.

SΞAN @Seanlofficial Maggie Gyllenhaal was almost out the door until she had the perfect addition to her look #Oscars Maggie Gyllenhaal was almost out the door until she had the perfect addition to her look #Oscars https://t.co/GU5y30hNZu

The dress was able to spark multiple controversies. Maison Schiaparelli's haute couture label is known for its quirky designs and Maggie was confident enough to carry it on a big red carpet event.

More about Maggie Gyllenhaal at the Oscar's 2022 awards ceremony

Maggie Gyllenhaal walked the Oscars 2022 red carpet with her husband Peter Sarsgaard on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Gyllenhaal attended the function and was nominated for her directorial debut The Lost Daughter, which saw three nominations at the ceremony. The Lost Daughter was nominated for Best Actress for Olivia Colman, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actress for Jessie Buckley.

The actress-turned-writer had more than a few people rooting for her to win the award, including her brother Jake Gyllenhaal, husband Peter Sarsgaard, and godmother Jamie Lee Curtis.

However, Maggie's evening didn't turn out as expected. The star didn't win her Oscar award, while also suffering an awkward moment when hostess Amy Schumer joked about Jake and Maggie being a couple. Amy Schumer poked at the siblings during her opening monologue, saying:

"We're honoring a lot of couples here tonight. Jada [Pinkett Smith], Will Smith, Penélope [Cruz], Javier Bardem, Maggie and Jake Gyllenhaal. It's a night for lovers."

The brother and sister duo weren't offended by the joke, but shared a laugh. Peter Sarsgaard also giggled behind the Wildlife actor. Jamie Lee Curtis also expressed her pride at her godchild being nominated for the award.

In an interview with E!, the Halloween star expressed her feelings about Maggie's nomination for the Oscars, saying,

"Proud and impressed pride is something when you know somebody as a child. Then, when they do something, you're like, "That's so good'!"

However, it was Maggie Gyllenhaal's outfit that stole all the attention for being called a fashion fail by the fans, but it certainly had people talking.

