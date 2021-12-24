'The Lost Daughter': 3 reasons why Maggie Gyllenhaal's directorial debut is the perfect end to 2021

The Lost Daughter is Maggie Gyllenhaal's directorial debut based on Elena Ferrante's novel of the same name. The psychological drama features a star-studded cast including Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson, Paul Mescal and Peter Sarsgaard, among others.

The Lost Daughter revolves around a woman on a summer holiday who becomes obsessed with a mother and her daughter while reminiscing about her own early motherhood. The film premiered at the 78th Venice International Film Festival and received wide critical acclaim. It is all set to be released on Netflix on December 31, 2021.

3 reasons why you should watch 'The Lost Daughter'

1) It has a stellar cast

Aside from a talented female director, The Lost Daughter has an iconic ensemble cast comprising some of the most talented women in Hollywood. Directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal, the movie features Olivia Colman toplining an excellent cast which includes Dakota Johnson, of Fifty Shades fame, Jessie Buckley, Peter Sarsgaard, Ed Harris, Paul Mescal, Dagmara Domińczyk, and Oliver Jackson-Cohen.

2) Maggie Gyllenhaal's directorial debut has already impressed critics

Already an intuitive performer in movies such as Secretary and Crazy Heart, Maggie Gyllenhaal has now made a breakthrough directorial debut with The Lost Daughter. The film received a four-minute-long standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival and Maggie Gyllenhaal also received a Golden Osella Award for Best Screenplay. On Rotten Tomatoes, The Lost Daughter has an approval rating of 95% and an 82% score on Metacritic, indicating "universal acclaim."

3) It is a daringly ambitious story about a woman's inner life and motherhood

The movie's nuanced and intense portrayal of a woman's dichotomy between her inner life and her role as a mother has rarely been explored on the big screen.

Playing the lead role of Leda Caruso, Olivia Colman impressively relies on her every nuance and inflection to add finesse to the film. The Lost Daughter also attempts to provide answers to some mysteries left unanswered by Elena Ferrante's novel, so it will definitely be a treat for those who have read the book.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Lost Daughter was released in theaters in the United States on December 17, 2021 and will be available for streaming on Netflix on December 31, 2021.

There's a new show out and it features underground vampires. More info right here!

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee