Where to watch 'The Lost Daughter'? Release date, streaming, cast, plot and all about Olivia Colman starrer

Maggie Gyllenhaal, known among fans for her acting chops and versatility, has made her directorial debut with The Lost Daughter. The upcoming psychological drama stars one-time Academy Award winner Olivia Colman in the lead role of Leda Caruso, a middle-aged woman who is being haunted by memories of her motherhood. It will drop on Netflix at the end of this month.

The Lost Daughter has made rounds within the film festival circuit and garnered heaps of praise from critics. The positive critical acclaim reflects the movie's ratings on review aggregator websites like Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic. On the former, The Lost Daughter has got 90% positive reviews, while on the latter, it holds a Metascore of 84.

Readers can find details like release date, streaming, cast, and more about The Lost Daughter as follows:

'The Lost Daughter' is set to release in the USA next week

The Lost Daughter has already bagged multiple accolades (Image via Netflix/YouTube)

Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Lost Daughter will release theatrically stateside on December 17, 2021. The movie's arrival coincides with Spider-Man: No Way Home, but the release will happen only in select theaters in the USA.

Fans can check out additional details about tickets and cinema halls for The Lost Daughter at Fandango Media's official website. Apart from the USA, fans in the UK will also catch the upcoming psychological drama via a limited release.

When will 'The Lost Daughter' arrive on Netflix?

The Lost Daughter is arriving on Netflix on December 31 (Image via Netflix/YouTube)

The Olivia Colman starrer is expected to drop on Netflix on December 31, 2021, across several nations, including the USA, Canada, the UK, Mexico, Germany, India, and more. Viewers will be able to watch The Lost Daughter here.

the LOST DAUGHTER @thelostdaughter



Starring Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley and Dakota Johnson. In select theaters December 17, on Netflix December 31. The Official Trailer for Maggie Gyllenhaal’s #TheLostDaughter is here 🍊🐍Starring Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley and Dakota Johnson. In select theaters December 17, on Netflix December 31. The Official Trailer for Maggie Gyllenhaal’s #TheLostDaughter is here 🍊🐍Starring Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley and Dakota Johnson. In select theaters December 17, on Netflix December 31. https://t.co/wH3lcFGMSr

The Lost Daughter: Cast, characters, and what to expect?

A still from the trailer (Image via Netflix/YouTube)

The Lost Daughter features the following starcast and characters:

Olivia Colman portrays Leda Caruso

Jessie Buckley portrays young Leda Caruso

Dakota Johnson portrays Nina

Peter Sarsgaard portrays Professor Hardy

Ed Harris portrays Lyle

Paul Mescal portrays Will

Dagmara Domińczyk portrays Callie

Oliver Jackson-Cohen portrays Toni

Jack Farthing portrays Joe

the LOST DAUGHTER @thelostdaughter



@netflixqueue 🖤 “We’ve made something really honest. I think a lot of people are going to go, ‘Oh God, I’ve felt like that.’ And it hasn’t been said out loud before” - Olivia Colman. Read more about the making of #TheLostDaughter “We’ve made something really honest. I think a lot of people are going to go, ‘Oh God, I’ve felt like that.’ And it hasn’t been said out loud before” - Olivia Colman. Read more about the making of #TheLostDaughter @netflixqueue 🖤 https://t.co/0lHYRsNn9x

The upcoming movie has a runtime of two hours and one minute (121 minutes) and is inspired by Elena Ferrante's novel with an identical name. The plot of The Lost Daughter follows Leda Caruso, the character played by Olivia Colman.

The official synopsis of The Lost Daughter on Netflix states:

"A woman's quiet seaside vacation takes an unsettling turn when her fixation on a young mother staying at a nearby villa awakens memories from her past."

Leda is a middle-aged, divorced woman, who is a mother of two and an English Professor. She goes on a solo vacation by the seaside to feel more liberated when her daughters visit their father.

She comes across a family with their little daughter at the beach during her holiday, which unsettles her. She starts to encounter the demons of her past as a mother, which she has to fight herself.

Also Read Article Continues below

The hauntings continue to persist and take a psychological toll on her, while the family, especially Nina and Callie, are suspicious about her behavior. The Lost Daughter depicts whether a woman overcomes the struggles of being a mother or gets trapped in the pain and regrets.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider