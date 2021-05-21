Minecraft star Dream’s “The Mask” is a relatable yet terrifying listen – The Point of “The Mask”

Minecraft YouTuber Clay “Dream” premiered his second music video titled “The Mask” earlier today.

Dream had released his debut music video back on February 5th, titled “Roadtrip.” The song has been listened to more than 16 million times on YouTube and also featured artist/songwriter Parker “PmBata” Makani Bata.

Dream’s second song “The Mask” seems to be more personal, with a number of fans reacting to it on Twitter. The song has been listened to more than 1.5 million times on YouTube already and presents a fascinating take on Dream’s personal life.

Dream’s new song “The Mask” sends fans into frenzy, might be personal in nature

Quite a few fans believe that “The Mask” talks about Dream and his insecurities/struggles. Fans have called him “courageous” for being able to talk about his insecurities.

Twitter user @thelorebitch posted the following thread attempting to dissect the message behind the song.

AN ANALYSIS OF MASK BY DREAM - short thread since i love the song and find it interesting to disect pic.twitter.com/5cXp4ITFV0 — mils ☾˚.⋆ (@thelorebitch) May 21, 2021

The fan wrote in detail about the different personal aspects of “The Mask.” The song was said to be Dream's attempt to make his fans see “more of himself.” The song talks about the difference in background vocals when Dream says that he is “fine” in the song.

the pre-chorus, “thats what the mask is” the drums drop out - its raw yet empty like the mask



the chorus is the fullest the texture of the instruments is in the song since its when hes talking about wearing his mask - the instruments are trying to MASK what he is saying — mils ☾˚.⋆ (@thelorebitch) May 21, 2021

In a nutshell, the song has been seen by fans as a more truthful representation of Dream’s personality. The YouTuber’s song sheds light on the fact that he struggles with a variety of issues despite claiming to be happy in front of his fans. Overall, fans seem to have responded even more positively than they did when Dream had released his debut music video “Roadtrip.” The Twitter thread also talked about the fact that Dream’s singing and vocals have improved quite a bit since his music debut.

3) vocalisation



DREAM HAS IMPROVED SO MUCH SINCE ROADTRIP! he emotes himself so much more to convey his story



he starts off low pitch, clear in tone reflecting the false narrative hes presenting



when discussing his true feelings, its louder, higher, raspy at times - ITS RAW! — mils ☾˚.⋆ (@thelorebitch) May 21, 2021

Regardless, the song seems to talk about how the YouTuber has a “mask” that he wears to hide his inner struggles. He pretends to be happy, and generally does not tell people about his issues. Towards the end, the song talks about how Dream has been pretending to smile for so long that it now feels as if the "smile is real." The music video also provided the lyrics of the song in the description.

Of course, most fans have assumed that Dream is talking about himself. People claimed that the song was highly relatable. Although his fans seem convinced, there is no confirmation as to whether Dream wrote the song about his own insecurities.