Who was Nicole Brown Simpson? Sunglasses reference explained as Chris Rock's comments spark online backlash

American comedian Chris Rock faced immense backlash on social media after he made a controversial joke about Nicole Brown Simpson, explaining why he declined an offer to host next year's Oscars, five months after his infamous physical altercation with Will Smith.

During a show in Phoenix, Arizona, on August 28, the 57-year-old star compared returning to host the 2023 Oscars to O.J. Simpson's late wife Nicole Brown Simpson going back to the Italian restaurant after which she was murdered.

As per the Arizona Republic, the comedian also revealed that he "profanely" turned down a Super Bowl commercial as well.

After news of his apparent joke went viral, several social media users called out the comedian for his distasteful joke.

Nicole Brown Simpson was O.J. Simpson's second wife

TheJazzDad @TheJazzDad 🤍 You can watch it over and over, filled with emotion. @KimKardashian How about a hologram of Nicole Brown Simpson thanking your dad for helping get OJ acquitted of her murder? A most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven.🤍 You can watch it over and over, filled with emotion. @KimKardashian How about a hologram of Nicole Brown Simpson thanking your dad for helping get OJ acquitted of her murder? A most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. ✨🤍 You can watch it over and over, filled with emotion. https://t.co/RnhVlA3yx7

Born on May 19, 1959, Nicole Brown Simpson was the daughter of an American father and German mother. She was a native of Frankfurt, Germany, but her family later moved to California.

At the age of 18, Nicole started working at a Beverly Hills club called The Daisy as a waitress. She met her future husband, former NFL star O.J. Simpson, there.

They soon started seeing each other and fell in love. After divorcing his first wife Marguerite Whitley in 1979, O.J. married Nicole Brown Simpson in 1985.

Together, they welcomed two kids, a daughter named Sydney and a son, Justin. However, their romance was short lived and she filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences." Several reports also suggest that OJ used to hit Nicole and their friends used to help the couple reconcile.

Corrupted Beings Podcast @BeingsPodcast Episode 2- OJ SIMPSON Part 1 is LIVE!!!



Photo 1: OJ Simpson

Photo 2: Nicole Brown Simpson

Photo 3: Ron Goldman Episode 2- OJ SIMPSON Part 1 is LIVE!!!Photo 1: OJ Simpson Photo 2: Nicole Brown Simpson Photo 3: Ron Goldman https://t.co/AYaDtpn4bZ

On June 12, 1994, Nicole had dinner with her family and friends at Mezzaluna restaurant after attending her daughter's dance recital. Her friend Ronald Goldman, who was a waiter there, volunteered to drop off her mother's sunglasses at Nicole's residence, which she forgot while leaving.

A few hours later, on June 13, Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman's bodies were found at the former's Los Angeles residence.

An autopsy report revealed that Brown had been stabbed seven times in the scalp, neck and throat, which almost decapitated her.

Change is now @Do_good2020 Just a reminder while people are retweeting OJ Simpson weighing in on Jeffrey Toobin. He murdered Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. Nicole was almost decapitated. Do better Twitter. Just a reminder while people are retweeting OJ Simpson weighing in on Jeffrey Toobin. He murdered Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. Nicole was almost decapitated. Do better Twitter. https://t.co/vxMLjWOkw6

Authorities found a bloody glove at the scene of the crime and discovered a white Ford Bronco with blood on it when they went to O.J. Simpson's house to inform him. They later found another glove on his property which was connected to the dual murder case.

OJ was not present at his residence and had taken off to Chicago. The authorities concerned ordered the former NFL star to give up on June 17 but he fled in another White Bronco.

UberFacts @UberFacts ON THIS DAY — June 17th, 1994:



Following a police chase down the Southern California Highway, OJ Simpson was arrested and charged for the murders of his ex-wife Nicole and Ronald Goldman



With 95 million viewers, it remains one of the most-watched events in television history ON THIS DAY — June 17th, 1994:Following a police chase down the Southern California Highway, OJ Simpson was arrested and charged for the murders of his ex-wife Nicole and Ronald GoldmanWith 95 million viewers, it remains one of the most-watched events in television history https://t.co/nZ1Z548hTs

After a low-speed pursuit and a brief standoff with the police, O.J. gave himself up. Authorities recovered a gun, $9,000 cash, passport, and a fake mustache from him.

O.J. Simpson's murder trial became one of the most publicized events in the U.S., with the former NFL star being represented by Robert Shapiro, Johnnie Cochran and Kim Kardashian's late father, Robert Kardashian.

•UP•NORTH•TRIPS• @evboogie Twenty five years ago today, OJ Simpson was found not guilty in the murder of Nicole Simpson & Ron Goldman.



Where were you when they announced it? Twenty five years ago today, OJ Simpson was found not guilty in the murder of Nicole Simpson & Ron Goldman.Where were you when they announced it? https://t.co/tfShPKD8bD

Following an eight-month heated trial, O.J. Simpson was acquitted in October 1995.

In 1997, a court awarded the Brown and Goldman families $33.5 million in compensatory damages and pronounced O.J. "responsible" for the murders.

Twitter reactions on Chris Rock's joke

As mentioned above, Twitterati blasted off Chris Rock over his distasteful joke about the late Nicole Brown Simpson.

Bella Goth @LilSexyCommie



& I’m glad I supported Will Smith for slapping him! philip lewis @Phil_Lewis_



latimes.com/entertainment-… Chris Rock says he turned down hosting the Oscars next year, saying going back to the awards ceremony would be like asking Nicole Brown Simpson “to go back to the restaurant” where she left her eyeglasses before being killed Chris Rock says he turned down hosting the Oscars next year, saying going back to the awards ceremony would be like asking Nicole Brown Simpson “to go back to the restaurant” where she left her eyeglasses before being killed latimes.com/entertainment-… Nicole Brown Simpson was literally a victim of domestic violence & was murdered. Now this degenerate is once again mocking another woman. A deceased woman at that!& I’m glad I supported Will Smith for slapping him! twitter.com/phil_lewis_/st… Nicole Brown Simpson was literally a victim of domestic violence & was murdered. Now this degenerate is once again mocking another woman. A deceased woman at that!& I’m glad I supported Will Smith for slapping him! twitter.com/phil_lewis_/st…

KultHERed. @badfeministo

Nicole Brown Simpson was killed, damn near decapitated- you compared her DEATH to you getting slapped by your peer for misogyny?

Men always find a way to punch down on Black women under the guise of comedy. Disheartening! philip lewis @Phil_Lewis_



latimes.com/entertainment-… Chris Rock says he turned down hosting the Oscars next year, saying going back to the awards ceremony would be like asking Nicole Brown Simpson “to go back to the restaurant” where she left her eyeglasses before being killed Chris Rock says he turned down hosting the Oscars next year, saying going back to the awards ceremony would be like asking Nicole Brown Simpson “to go back to the restaurant” where she left her eyeglasses before being killed latimes.com/entertainment-… Absolutely disgusting.Nicole Brown Simpson was killed, damn near decapitated- you compared her DEATH to you getting slapped by your peer for misogyny?Men always find a way to punch down on Black women under the guise of comedy. Disheartening! twitter.com/phil_lewis_/st… Absolutely disgusting. Nicole Brown Simpson was killed, damn near decapitated- you compared her DEATH to you getting slapped by your peer for misogyny? Men always find a way to punch down on Black women under the guise of comedy. Disheartening! twitter.com/phil_lewis_/st…

Imaginary Parody(Parapet&Cody) Stan 🚩🚩🚩 @ChristnaHuffman philip lewis @Phil_Lewis_



latimes.com/entertainment-… Chris Rock says he turned down hosting the Oscars next year, saying going back to the awards ceremony would be like asking Nicole Brown Simpson “to go back to the restaurant” where she left her eyeglasses before being killed Chris Rock says he turned down hosting the Oscars next year, saying going back to the awards ceremony would be like asking Nicole Brown Simpson “to go back to the restaurant” where she left her eyeglasses before being killed latimes.com/entertainment-… Will Smith should have slapped this asshat harder. The freaking "comparison" to Nicole Brown Simpson is disgusting and why I can't stand Chris Rock. twitter.com/Phil_Lewis_/st… Will Smith should have slapped this asshat harder. The freaking "comparison" to Nicole Brown Simpson is disgusting and why I can't stand Chris Rock. twitter.com/Phil_Lewis_/st…

Taylor's Pockets @BubblesStw I'm laughing because it was just jokes when Chris Rock was making fun of Jada's alopecia. Now he's comparing that slap he earned to Nicole Brown Simpson being viciously murdered. Is it still just jokes or nah?🙄 I'm laughing because it was just jokes when Chris Rock was making fun of Jada's alopecia. Now he's comparing that slap he earned to Nicole Brown Simpson being viciously murdered. Is it still just jokes or nah?🙄

David Lo Pun-ch Nazis @helpmeskeletor It’s pretty clear people being outraged now at Chris Rock joking about Nicole Brown Simpson were pretty damn comfortable with misogynoir but not misogyny. It’s pretty clear people being outraged now at Chris Rock joking about Nicole Brown Simpson were pretty damn comfortable with misogynoir but not misogyny.

Warmest Regards @mskaelyn486 Nicole Brown Simpson is trending and, while I’m not the first to say it, I’m going to reiterate that Will should’ve slapped that man way harder. Nicole Brown Simpson is trending and, while I’m not the first to say it, I’m going to reiterate that Will should’ve slapped that man way harder.

Megan Thee Dragon @MDragon_12 DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm



He compared returning to the Oscars to asking Nicole Brown Simpson “to go back to the restaurant” where she left her eyeglasses before being killed.



(Source: Chris Rock says he was offered to host the Oscars next year but turned it down.He compared returning to the Oscars to asking Nicole Brown Simpson “to go back to the restaurant” where she left her eyeglasses before being killed.(Source: latimes.com/entertainment-… Chris Rock says he was offered to host the Oscars next year but turned it down.He compared returning to the Oscars to asking Nicole Brown Simpson “to go back to the restaurant” where she left her eyeglasses before being killed.(Source: latimes.com/entertainment-…) https://t.co/vh8fDQUvEx Chris Rock is such a misogynistic piece of garbage. She died, she’s literally not here anymore. You should have gotten slapped for that trash you said you good for nothing zebra mouth from Madagascar. You are among the living, Nicole Brown Simpson is not. twitter.com/discussingfilm… Chris Rock is such a misogynistic piece of garbage. She died, she’s literally not here anymore. You should have gotten slapped for that trash you said you good for nothing zebra mouth from Madagascar. You are among the living, Nicole Brown Simpson is not. twitter.com/discussingfilm…

Gregory Anderson @g_e_anderson philip lewis @Phil_Lewis_



latimes.com/entertainment-… Chris Rock says he turned down hosting the Oscars next year, saying going back to the awards ceremony would be like asking Nicole Brown Simpson “to go back to the restaurant” where she left her eyeglasses before being killed Chris Rock says he turned down hosting the Oscars next year, saying going back to the awards ceremony would be like asking Nicole Brown Simpson “to go back to the restaurant” where she left her eyeglasses before being killed latimes.com/entertainment-… Somebody actually needs to slap Chris Rock now. Maybe Fred Goldman should have the honor. Comparing what happened to him to what happened to Nicole Brown Simpson is truly tasteless and not at all funny twitter.com/phil_lewis_/st… Somebody actually needs to slap Chris Rock now. Maybe Fred Goldman should have the honor. Comparing what happened to him to what happened to Nicole Brown Simpson is truly tasteless and not at all funny twitter.com/phil_lewis_/st…

Drilly Ocean 🌊 @OceanLoot Que THEE chinga, America? 🇵🇷 🎾 @TerpGrad01 Chris Rock made the joke about Nicole Brown Simpson years ago in one of his comedy specials speaking about OJ saying “I’m not saying he should’ve killed her, but I understand” Y’all are late to this party. Chris Rock made the joke about Nicole Brown Simpson years ago in one of his comedy specials speaking about OJ saying “I’m not saying he should’ve killed her, but I understand” Y’all are late to this party. i was about to say the Nicole Brown Simpson joke was in poor taste but Chris Rock been cracking jokes about the subject matter like how he cracked jokes about Jada Pinkett Smith Before the Slap HEARD ROUND THE WORLD twitter.com/TerpGrad01/sta… i was about to say the Nicole Brown Simpson joke was in poor taste but Chris Rock been cracking jokes about the subject matter like how he cracked jokes about Jada Pinkett Smith Before the Slap HEARD ROUND THE WORLD twitter.com/TerpGrad01/sta…

𝔤 𝔩 𝔲 𝔪 @glumvillain



Nicole Brown Simpson was murdered and her memory is just an endless memoriam of how rich people can get away with murder and make a dozen TV movies off and profit off your death. philip lewis @Phil_Lewis_



latimes.com/entertainment-… Chris Rock says he turned down hosting the Oscars next year, saying going back to the awards ceremony would be like asking Nicole Brown Simpson “to go back to the restaurant” where she left her eyeglasses before being killed Chris Rock says he turned down hosting the Oscars next year, saying going back to the awards ceremony would be like asking Nicole Brown Simpson “to go back to the restaurant” where she left her eyeglasses before being killed latimes.com/entertainment-… Chris Rock got checked on live TVNicole Brown Simpson was murdered and her memory is just an endless memoriam of how rich people can get away with murder and make a dozen TV movies off and profit off your death. twitter.com/Phil_Lewis_/st… Chris Rock got checked on live TV Nicole Brown Simpson was murdered and her memory is just an endless memoriam of how rich people can get away with murder and make a dozen TV movies off and profit off your death. twitter.com/Phil_Lewis_/st…

Luscious Blackson @mooks19 HuffPost @HuffPost The comedian said returning to the awards show would be like returning to the scene of a crime. huffpost.com/entry/chris-ro… The comedian said returning to the awards show would be like returning to the scene of a crime. huffpost.com/entry/chris-ro… Say the whole thing - like Nicole Brown Simpson returning to the restaurant to get her glasses. He referred to a woman getting murdered and I think Will needs to bring his right hand out of retirement. twitter.com/HuffPost/statu… Say the whole thing - like Nicole Brown Simpson returning to the restaurant to get her glasses. He referred to a woman getting murdered and I think Will needs to bring his right hand out of retirement. twitter.com/HuffPost/statu…

Expert Overthinker @dwesterhorse philip lewis @Phil_Lewis_



latimes.com/entertainment-… Chris Rock says he turned down hosting the Oscars next year, saying going back to the awards ceremony would be like asking Nicole Brown Simpson “to go back to the restaurant” where she left her eyeglasses before being killed Chris Rock says he turned down hosting the Oscars next year, saying going back to the awards ceremony would be like asking Nicole Brown Simpson “to go back to the restaurant” where she left her eyeglasses before being killed latimes.com/entertainment-… I'm sorry Mr. Rock, but I disagree with your comparison. Nicole Brown Simpson was emotionally and physically abused for over Half Her Life before being brutally murdered by her ex husband. twitter.com/Phil_Lewis_/st… I'm sorry Mr. Rock, but I disagree with your comparison. Nicole Brown Simpson was emotionally and physically abused for over Half Her Life before being brutally murdered by her ex husband. twitter.com/Phil_Lewis_/st…

homer simpson supporter @lovingheard Nicole Brown Simpson’s memory being one big joke as if she wasn’t literally murdered after leaving an abusive parter just shows that not even murdered victims of domestic violence get peace. Nicole Brown Simpson’s memory being one big joke as if she wasn’t literally murdered after leaving an abusive parter just shows that not even murdered victims of domestic violence get peace.

J✨ @JHSAS64 philip lewis @Phil_Lewis_



latimes.com/entertainment-… Chris Rock says he turned down hosting the Oscars next year, saying going back to the awards ceremony would be like asking Nicole Brown Simpson “to go back to the restaurant” where she left her eyeglasses before being killed Chris Rock says he turned down hosting the Oscars next year, saying going back to the awards ceremony would be like asking Nicole Brown Simpson “to go back to the restaurant” where she left her eyeglasses before being killed latimes.com/entertainment-… for the record Nicole Brown Simpson was beaten, stabbed multiple times & had her throat slashed so deep she was basically decapitated but yes Chris, lets compare your smack to what happened to her. twitter.com/phil_lewis_/st… for the record Nicole Brown Simpson was beaten, stabbed multiple times & had her throat slashed so deep she was basically decapitated but yes Chris, lets compare your smack to what happened to her. twitter.com/phil_lewis_/st…

Vale  @ValeWolf philip lewis @Phil_Lewis_



latimes.com/entertainment-… Chris Rock says he turned down hosting the Oscars next year, saying going back to the awards ceremony would be like asking Nicole Brown Simpson “to go back to the restaurant” where she left her eyeglasses before being killed Chris Rock says he turned down hosting the Oscars next year, saying going back to the awards ceremony would be like asking Nicole Brown Simpson “to go back to the restaurant” where she left her eyeglasses before being killed latimes.com/entertainment-… Men will exaggerate something bad that happened to them while downplaying the horrible things that happen to women. He did this under the same breath 🙄🤦🏻‍♀️ Nicole Brown Simpson was murdered. twitter.com/phil_lewis_/st… Men will exaggerate something bad that happened to them while downplaying the horrible things that happen to women. He did this under the same breath 🙄🤦🏻‍♀️ Nicole Brown Simpson was murdered. twitter.com/phil_lewis_/st…

Bri 🦄✌🏾 @Bri_Elyse1 philip lewis @Phil_Lewis_



latimes.com/entertainment-… Chris Rock says he turned down hosting the Oscars next year, saying going back to the awards ceremony would be like asking Nicole Brown Simpson “to go back to the restaurant” where she left her eyeglasses before being killed Chris Rock says he turned down hosting the Oscars next year, saying going back to the awards ceremony would be like asking Nicole Brown Simpson “to go back to the restaurant” where she left her eyeglasses before being killed latimes.com/entertainment-… Clearly he didn't get slapped hard enough. How do you make an even WORSE joke after this? Het this man off every stage. Besides the fact he's a misogynist, he's unfunny and super dated. Nicole Brown Simpson??? Black male comedians are not having a good year 🤦🏾‍♀️ twitter.com/Phil_Lewis_/st… Clearly he didn't get slapped hard enough. How do you make an even WORSE joke after this? Het this man off every stage. Besides the fact he's a misogynist, he's unfunny and super dated. Nicole Brown Simpson??? Black male comedians are not having a good year 🤦🏾‍♀️ twitter.com/Phil_Lewis_/st…

As of now, Chris Rock has not commented on the backlash.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Somava