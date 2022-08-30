Who was Nicole Brown Simpson? Sunglasses reference explained as Chris Rock's comments spark online backlash

American comedian Chris Rock faced immense backlash on social media after he made a controversial joke about Nicole Brown Simpson, explaining why he declined an offer to host next year's Oscars, five months after his infamous physical altercation with Will Smith.
During a show in Phoenix, Arizona, on August 28, the 57-year-old star compared returning to host the 2023 Oscars to O.J. Simpson's late wife Nicole Brown Simpson going back to the Italian restaurant after which she was murdered.
As per the Arizona Republic, the comedian also revealed that he "profanely" turned down a Super Bowl commercial as well.
After news of his apparent joke went viral, several social media users called out the comedian for his distasteful joke.
Nicole Brown Simpson was O.J. Simpson's second wife
Born on May 19, 1959, Nicole Brown Simpson was the daughter of an American father and German mother. She was a native of Frankfurt, Germany, but her family later moved to California.
At the age of 18, Nicole started working at a Beverly Hills club called The Daisy as a waitress. She met her future husband, former NFL star O.J. Simpson, there.
They soon started seeing each other and fell in love. After divorcing his first wife Marguerite Whitley in 1979, O.J. married Nicole Brown Simpson in 1985.
Together, they welcomed two kids, a daughter named Sydney and a son, Justin. However, their romance was short lived and she filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences." Several reports also suggest that OJ used to hit Nicole and their friends used to help the couple reconcile.
On June 12, 1994, Nicole had dinner with her family and friends at Mezzaluna restaurant after attending her daughter's dance recital. Her friend Ronald Goldman, who was a waiter there, volunteered to drop off her mother's sunglasses at Nicole's residence, which she forgot while leaving.
A few hours later, on June 13, Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman's bodies were found at the former's Los Angeles residence.
An autopsy report revealed that Brown had been stabbed seven times in the scalp, neck and throat, which almost decapitated her.
Authorities found a bloody glove at the scene of the crime and discovered a white Ford Bronco with blood on it when they went to O.J. Simpson's house to inform him. They later found another glove on his property which was connected to the dual murder case.
OJ was not present at his residence and had taken off to Chicago. The authorities concerned ordered the former NFL star to give up on June 17 but he fled in another White Bronco.
After a low-speed pursuit and a brief standoff with the police, O.J. gave himself up. Authorities recovered a gun, $9,000 cash, passport, and a fake mustache from him.
O.J. Simpson's murder trial became one of the most publicized events in the U.S., with the former NFL star being represented by Robert Shapiro, Johnnie Cochran and Kim Kardashian's late father, Robert Kardashian.
Following an eight-month heated trial, O.J. Simpson was acquitted in October 1995.
In 1997, a court awarded the Brown and Goldman families $33.5 million in compensatory damages and pronounced O.J. "responsible" for the murders.
Twitter reactions on Chris Rock's joke
As mentioned above, Twitterati blasted off Chris Rock over his distasteful joke about the late Nicole Brown Simpson.
As of now, Chris Rock has not commented on the backlash.