How much does Sierra Canyon school cost? Tuition fees explored as Kanye urges Kim to remove their kids from 'fake school'

Kanye West has urged his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian to pull out the kids from the Sierra Canyon school. Calling the private school in Los Angeles a “fake school,” Kanye West posted a message for Kim on Instagram on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, where he said:

Kanye West urged ex-wife Kim Kardashian to remove the kids from their present school, and instead, enrol them to Donda Academy. (Image via Kanye West/ Instagram)

In the now-deleted post, he also mentioned in the caption:

“At this point, everybody knows what ‘the system’ is a code word for. I was removed from my dad by the system and the system removed me from my children. When the system drafts athletes they avoid working with those who have their father in their life because they are harder to manipulate. My two oldest know they daddy.”

Sierra Canyon has a long list of alumni, including Kim’s younger sisters, Kendall, Kylie Jenner, LeBron James, Will Smith, and even Alex Baldwin.

As per The Market Realist, the tuition fee at the Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles costs $20,000 for pre-kindergarten students and goes up to $40,000 for high schoolers. The former couple share four kids, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Expand Tweet

As North is 9 years old, and Saint is 6 years old, both of them go to Sierra Canyon School. However, Chicago and Psalm are 4 and 3 years respectively, so the two are not yet enrolled in the school.

“My kids going to Donda. They not going to Sierra Canyon”: Kanye West demanded Kim Kardashian change the school of his kids

Kanye West made his way into the spotlight when he added a series of Instagram posts and stories for his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. In the posts, he urged her to take out the kids from their present school, Sierra Canyon.

In a now-deleted post, he said:

“My kids going to Donda. They not going to Sierra Canyon. Charlemagne the God and Kris. get your motherfucki*g popcorn.”

Expand Tweet

The Instagram rants just did not stop here. Kanye added another message just after the Sierra Canyon post and said:

“It’s not up to Calabasas or Hulu where my kids go to school. I’m not the crazy one here. I won’t stop until I have a say so on my kids no matter what it legally takes.”

While Kanye has deleted most of these posts, he also gave an idea to Kim Kardashian in one of the posts where he suggested that the kids go to Donda for 2 days and their existing school, for the remaining 3 days. Suggesting how this is co-parenting, he also added how they should be going on “field trips business to educational places.”

In his posts, Kanye West suggested Kim enroll the kids in Donda Academy, which is a private Christian school in California. The school was founded in 2022 by Kanye West himself, which he named after his late mother, Donda West.

Expand Tweet

While Kanye went on and on about changing the kids' school, and taking them out of their present school, neither Kim Kardashian nor any of her representatives have yet commented on the fiasco.