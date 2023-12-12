Late mountaineer Janet Johnson's death along with NASA engineer John Cooper in 1973 has been involved in mystery for a long time. However, new details have emerged related to the expedition where Johnson participated in climbing the tallest mountain in the Western Hemisphere, Aconcagua. According to Fatmap, Aconcagua is located in Argentina and is 6,960 meters high.

The New York Times stated that Janet's backpack and camera were discovered by two climbers named Marcos Calamaro and Ulises Corvalan back in 2020. They got in touch with the outlet and two of their reporters conducted multiple interviews to find everything that happened to Johnson.

Janet Johnson's camera could not offer a conclusion to what happened to her

Detailed information revealed by The New York Times, Janet Johnson's camera captured around 24 pictures. The camera featured Johnson's name on top along with her address and it was a Nikomat 35-millimeter camera with a broken lens.

Marcos Calamaro and Ulises Corvalan found the camera on a worn leather holster with a thick strap. The duo additionally discovered a left arm that had a silver Rado watch and it was decomposed. There was also a broken blue face along with some other items like down mittens, a red jacket, a crampon, and a canister of used Kodak film.

Men's Journal stated that Corvalan analyzed all the pictures and believed that everything that happened was completely accidental. The New York Times stated that the camera remained protected due to the leather holster attached to the bottom.

The pictures were slightly affected due to moisture but they were still clear enough to understand. A camera roll included around 36 photos featuring mountains and peaks covered with snow.

Janet Johnson's pictures were also among the collection and she was seen in a floppy hat alongside glacier glasses. Johnson captured the pictures of the other climbers and the final photos were taken while it was about to get dark. The New York Times claimed that the pictures only revealed everything that Johnson saw before her death.

Eyewitnesses could hardly disclose anything about Janet Johnson

Janet Johnson's death remained under investigation for many years. Johnson was joined by Miguel Alfonso, Carmie Dafoe, Jim Petroske, Bill Eubank, Arnold McMillen, Bill Zeller, John Shelton, John Cooper, and Roberto Bustos in their expedition to Aconcagua.

According to the New York Times, Zeller and McMillen were the last to see Janet alive and although they recalled the events, it was hard to believe everything due to the possibilities of hallucination at such high altitude.

Johnson's official cause of dеath was said to be brain injury and no action was taken against thе mеn who survivеd thе accidеnt sincе thеrе was no еvidеncе to provе thеir involvеmеnt. Howеvеr, nеurosurgеon Daniеl Araujo, who also conducted Johnson's autopsy claimеd that thеrе wеrе signs of foul play.

Janet's dead body was found by mountaineer Alberto Colombero in 1975 and her face was blackened for being exposed to the sun for around two years. A brown stone was recovered from Janet's finger and it was sent to her sister and only survivor Abrahamson.