Social media influencer Isabella Maria DeLuca charged in connection to Capitol riot

Well-known social media star Isabella Maria DeLuca has been charged with misdemeanors after being reportedly involved in the U.S. Capitol attack that happened back on January 6, 2021. The FBI was allegedly investigating her from the same month after they were tipped about her participation in the riot.

The court records revealed that Isabella used a table to get out of the place. The legal documents stated that she also captured a few pictures and videos from the spot and then reportedly threw the table towards the Tunnel leading to the Capitol, where the rioters used it while confronting the law enforcement officials.

When the FBI started investigating her, they discovered that she had purchased a few things in Washington, D.C., before and after the riots. DeLuca was reportedly contacted by someone through Instagram on the day of the riot, and she replied that she was on her way to the U.S. Capitol.

Meanwhile, she shared a post on X, saying she never expected to get arrested. Isabella said she is prepared to face anything and added:

"Yet, through it all I remain and will remain steadfast in my convictions. This experience for me, has only served to shed light on the challenges conservative Americans, Christians, and Trump supporters face daily."

Isabella Maria DeLuca has been under FBI investigation since January 2021: Involvement in the riot explained

The court records related to the charges on Isabella Maria DeLuca stated that an anonymous individual informed the FBI about her participation in the riot. The person allegedly stated that Isabella shared a few posts on social media related to the same, which were deleted later.

In July 2022, the FBI began checking her Instagram pages, and one of the messages revealed that she traveled to Alexandria on January 6, 2021. U.S. Capitol Police also checked the surveillance footage from the riot, showing a woman inside looking similar to Isabella.

Isabella Maria DeLuca was reportedly seen moving in the restricted area of the U.S. Capitol, and she wore a brown jacket, black pants, and white shoes. She allegedly used her phone inside the place and slowly moved towards the inaugural platform. She was also seen helping a few rioters to leave the place by putting a table outside a broken window.

DeLuca contacted someone through Instagram, saying that she "had a sound bomb go off right next to me." She shared a few social media posts related to the attack in the next few days and revealed on January 14, 2021, that she was at the U.S. Capitol. She added:

"People went to the Capitol building because that's Our House and that's where we go to take our grievances. People feel, as do I that an election was stolen from them and it was allowed."

The court records revealed that a resident of Isabella's apartment was questioned in December last year who reportedly identified her in the screenshots from the surveillance footage.

Isabella Maria DeLuca has been involved with various organizations

Isabella Maria DeLuca enrolled at Stony Brook University, where she completed her graduation. She has previously worked with Rep. Paul Gosar at Capitol Hill and served as an ambassador at a conservative organization called Turning Point USA.

She was employed as a Press Secretary at a conservative women's organization and later gained recognition for her TikTok videos. She was raised in Washington, D.C., with her family and is active on Instagram with around 126,000 followers.