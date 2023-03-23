WATCH: Surveillance footage shows attackers entering La Fitness gym moments before 6ix9ine getting jumped

A video of 6ix9ine being attacked inside a gym has recently gone viral. The surveillance video featured the attackers entering the gym before they assaulted the rapper.

A man can be seen using his phone at the gym's entrance at the start of the video. He then unlocks the door to let two more people inside, and the three of them proceed to the sauna where 6ix9ine was attacked.

Apart from this video, several other videos are being posted on social media platforms. Most of them feature the three men punching and kicking the singer.

6ix9ine had to be hospitalized after being assaulted

Also known as Daniel Hernandez, he was assaulted on March 21 inside a gym, following which he had to be hospitalized. A viral video featured Daniel leaving the spot with injuries to his face, while other videos showed the attack. Daniel was spotted wearing only socks as he exited the place and said:

"y'all n***as jumped me."

Daniel's lawyer Lance Lazzaro also shared a statement on the attack and stated that he was attacked in a sauna at a gym by a few thugs. Lazzaro added:

"He had cuts to his face and bruises. Employees heard the disturbance and the perpetrators fled. Police in South Florida were called and he was transported via ambulance to a local hospital."

Lazzaro said that he would contact the feds to offer protection to 6ix9ine. Meanwhile, the motive behind the attack is still being investigated.

Boosie Badazz makes fun of the attack on 6ix9ine

While 6ix9ine's fans were worried following the assault incident, Boosie Badazz and Chief Keef were leading the team of Daniel's enemies, as Boosie shared a post on Twitter where he wrote:

"Lmao Snitches Get Stitches."

Boosie believes that one of the attackers also deserves a prize for beating up Daniel and said that a GoFundMe page must be launched for Daniel.

On the other hand, Wack 100 expressed his dissatisfaction with whatever happened and shared a post on Instagram, explaining that Daniel is a "good guy." He continued:

"Life is full of lessons. This isn't about his so called street situation. This is about decision making on both sides. The ones who filmed and posted themselves will remember this day for years to come. And 69 will now know he has to move accordingly. #staydangerous & don't hesitate. Wish him a speedy recovery."

The 26-year-old has been in the headlines ever since he made his debut in the music industry because of his legal problems. However, he has managed to establish himself as one of the most popular artists with two albums and 13 singles that have received a positive response from the audience.

